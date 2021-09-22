CHICAGO — Joe Ryan will get to hit for the first time in the major leagues as the Twins rookie righthander pitches against the Cubs (6:40 p.m., BSN) at Wrigley Field tonight.

Ryan is 1-1 with a 2.12 ERA. He'll face Chicago's Kyle Hendricks (14-6, 4.81).

The Twins won the opener of the two-game series 9-5 last night.

Byron Buxton, hit on the foot by a pitch last night, will sit out, as will Jorge Polanco, who has been under the weather. Neither situation is serious.

The Twins open a four-game series against Toronto on Thursday at Target Field.

TWINS LINEUP

Luis Arraez, 2B

Brent Rooker, LF

Josh Donaldson, 3B

Max Kepler, RF

Miguel Sano, 1B

Nick Gordon, CF

Ryan Jeffers, C

Andrelton Simmons, SS

Joe Ryan, P

CUBS LINEUP

Rafael Ortega, CF

Frank Schwindel, 1B

Patrick Wisdom, 3B

Ian Happ, LF

Matt Duffy, 2B

Robinson Chirinos, C

Nico Hoerner, SS

Trayce Thompson, RF

Kyle Hendricks, P