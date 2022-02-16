ZHANGJIAKOU, CHINA — Racing with a new partner in a different technique, Jessie Diggins finished fifth Wednesday in the women's classic team sprint at the Beijing Olympics.

Diggins and Rosie Brennan finished the race in 22 minutes, 22.78 seconds, 12.93 seconds behind the winning German pair of Katharina Hennig and Victoria Carl. Sweden was second, and Russia was third.

Diggins won the team sprint at the 2018 Olympics with Kikkan Randall. That race, in the freestyle technique, was the first Olympic gold medal the U.S. had ever won in cross-country skiing.

Brennan started the U.S. off in fourth place after one lap. On the second, Diggins took the lead on an uphill section of the course, battling with Finland's Krista Parmakoski. She handed off to Brennan just 0.1 of a second behind Sweden.

Brennan was in fourth place at the next exchange, 0.9 back of first-place Finland. Diggins again charged to the lead on the fourth lap but was overtaken by Parmakoski and Sweden's Jonna Sundling late in the lap, leaving the U.S. in third by 2.5 seconds at the next handoff.

On Brennan's final lap, she was third behind Germany and Finland. Those two put some distance on the rest of the field as the final lap began, and Diggins was fifth as the skiers tackled the long uphill section of the course.

The start time for Wednesday's race was moved up by two hours because of bitterly cold temperatures. Tuesday, organizers also started the men's biathlon relay two hours earlier than scheduled, concerned that shooters' exposed trigger fingers might get frostbite.

At the start of the semifinal, it was 4 degrees with a wind chill of minus-2. The temperature was projected to drop to minus-9 — with a wind chill of minus-11 — after dusk, extreme even by the very cold standard of these Olympics.

Diggins and Brennan both thrive in cold weather, so the arctic temperatures might not have affected them as much as others. They also expected to have fast skis, courtesy of a U.S. service team that has done a good job preparing equipment.

Because the pandemic canceled pre-Olympic test events in Zhangjiakou, teams were unfamiliar with the snow conditions at the venue. There were concerns the snow could be dirty because of the winter winds that sweep in from the Gobi Desert, but it hasn't been as gritty as expected, and athletes have said their skis have been fast throughout the Games.