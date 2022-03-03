Point guard Jasmine Powell, who left the University of Minnesota women's basketball team to enter the NCAA transfer portal in late January, has landed at Tennessee.

The Detroit native appeared in 68 games with the Gophers, starting 48, including 36 of her last 37 games. Powell averaged 13.0 points, 4.5 assists and 4.3 rebounds during her career. She was the leading freshman scorer in the Big Ten Conference and second-team all-Big Ten by conference coaches after her sophomore season, during which she averaged 14.5 points and 5.4 rebounds.

This season she averaged 12.4 points and 5.7 assists in 19 games. But her 32.2% shooting was a career low. She shot 31.1% on three-pointers.

Tennessee, a traditional women's basketball power, was ranked 18th in the most recent NCAA poll and has a 22-7 record.

The Gophers were 9-12 overall and 2-7 in the Big Ten with Powell on the roster, including a four-game conference losing streak that preceded Powel's decision. Without Powell, the Gophers finished the Big Ten regular season 5-4.