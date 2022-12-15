Most small conference opponents coming to Williams Arena to play the Gophers men's basketball team have barely any experience against the power conferences.

That wasn't the case with Arkansas-Pine Bluff, who entered Wednesday facing their sixth opponent from one of the six major college hoops leagues. That was more than their Big Ten counterpart.

And it wasn't like the Gophers had played a cupcake schedule, either. Five of their six losses this season were against foes from the Big East, Big Ten, ACC, and SEC.

The intimidation factor was non-existent for the Gophers against their Southwestern Athletic conference foe. But Jamison Battle and Braeden Carrington combined for 38 points and nine three-pointers to help pull away from Pine Bluff in a 72-56 victory, snapping the U's five-game losing streak.

Carrington, who won a Class 4A state title with Park Center in March at the Barn, had a team-high 20 points. His biggest impact, though, came to ignite a 20-5 run in the first half with 11 straight points to help the Gophers break out of another early scoring drought.

The Gophers (5-6) allowed Pine Bluff to tie the game midway through the first half after going scoreless from the field for 5 1/2 minutes. Despite the struggle to score the ball movement was an improvement from Sunday's 69-51 loss to Mississippi State.

Carrington went 3-for-21 from beyond the arc in his previous four games, but he was the beneficiary of a few quick ball reversals and kick out passes. Minnesota's reigning Mr. Basketball took advantage with three straight three-pointers.

Battle, who was held to a season-low five points Sunday vs. Mississippi State, bounced back with nine of his 18 points in the first half, including two of the U's six threes by halftime.

During the five-game losing streak entering Wednesday, the Gophers never led once in the second half. In fact, they had to fight back from large deficits. They were down 18 and 32 points in the last two home games, respectively.

Johnson's team would finally have the experience of trying to maintain the lead in crunch time. The last time the Gophers won was when it squandered a double-digit second half lead before escaping Cal Baptist 62-61 on Nov. 21 in the SoCal Challenge in California.

A sparse home crowd appeared nervous Wednesday when Pine Bluff's Chris Greene nailed a three-pointer to cut it to 44-43 with just under 14 minutes left in the second half.

The Gophers responded with a 7-0 run to gain some cushion. The also switched to a 2-3 zone to keep dribble penetration to a minimum, but that didn't slow down their opponent in the open court.

Pine Bluff pulled within 56-53 off a turnover to score its 14th fast-break point in the game, but back-to-back threes from Carrington and Battle fueled a 11-0 run to steal back the momentum for good.

Dawson Garcia also added 14 points, seven rebounds, and five assists for the Gophers, who shot 12-for-27 from three on the night.

The combined record of the opponents in the U's five losses was 46-4 as of Tuesday's games. That included Purdue (now No. 1 in the country), UNLV, and Mississippi State with a 29-0 record.

It was only a matter of time before the schedule eased up for the Gophers, who have two more nonconference home games to get back on track vs. Chicago State (Dec. 22) and Alcorn State (Dec. 29).