CALYXT INC.
Philippe Dumont, director
Shares purchased: 3,000 Price: $5.91
Date: Sept. 10 Directly holds: 6,290
ECOLAB INC.
Daniel J. Schmechel, CFO
Exercised options: 29,323 Price:
Date: Sept. 9 $137.90-$158.52
Directly holds: na
JilL S. Wyant, officer
Exercised options: 19,248 Price:
$137.90-$158.52
Shares sold: 19,248 Price:
Date: Sept. 9-10 $203.42-$204.65
Directly holds: 11,308
Insignia Systems Inc.
Funicular Fund L.P., beneficial owner
Shares purchased: 15,041 Price:
Date: Sept. 11-14 $0.61-$0.63
Directly holds: 1,565,012
Medtronic PLC
Karen L. Parkhill, CFO
Shares sold: 702 Price: $107.78
Date: Aug. 15 Directly holds: 89,181
Rob Ten Hoedt, officer
Shares sold: 9,563 Price: $105.05
Date: Sept. 9 Directly holds: 53,060
REGIS CORP.
James A. Townsend, officer
Shares purchased: 5,000 Price: $6.50
Date: Sept. 10 Directly holds: 72,600
David Patrick Williams, director
Shares sold: 40,000 Price: $6.19
Date: Sept. 11 Directly holds: 76,004
TORO CO.
Renee J. Peterson, CFO
Exercised options: 76,800 Price:
$29.75-$31.38
Shares sold: 76,800 Price: $82.63-$83.35
Date: Sept. 14 Directly holds: 65,332
Darren L. Redetzke, officer
Exercised options: 29,400 Price:
Date: Sept. 8-9 $21.03-$31.38
Shares sold: 51,283 Price: $80.60-$84.45
Date: Sept. 8-15 Indirectly holds: 33,919
Richard W. Rodier, officer
Exercised options: 3,400 Price: $14.11
Shares sold: 3,400 Price: $85.21
Date: Sept. 16 Directly holds: 7,642