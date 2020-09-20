CALYXT INC.

Philippe Dumont,  director

Shares purchased: 3,000 Price: $5.91

Date: Sept. 10 Directly holds: 6,290

ECOLAB INC.

Daniel J. Schmechel, CFO

Exercised options: 29,323 Price:

Date: Sept. 9 $137.90-$158.52

Directly holds: na

JilL S. Wyant,  officer

Exercised options: 19,248 Price:

$137.90-$158.52

Shares sold: 19,248 Price:

Date: Sept. 9-10 $203.42-$204.65

Directly holds: 11,308

Insignia Systems Inc.

Funicular Fund L.P.,  beneficial owner

Shares purchased: 15,041 Price:

Date: Sept. 11-14 $0.61-$0.63

Directly holds: 1,565,012

Medtronic PLC

Karen L. Parkhill,  CFO

Shares sold: 702 Price: $107.78

Date: Aug. 15 Directly holds: 89,181

Rob Ten Hoedt, officer

Shares sold: 9,563 Price: $105.05

Date: Sept. 9 Directly holds: 53,060

REGIS CORP.

James A. Townsend, officer

Shares purchased: 5,000 Price: $6.50

Date: Sept. 10 Directly holds: 72,600

David Patrick Williams,  director

Shares sold: 40,000 Price: $6.19

Date: Sept. 11 Directly holds: 76,004

TORO CO.

Renee J. Peterson, CFO

Exercised options: 76,800 Price:

$29.75-$31.38

Shares sold: 76,800 Price: $82.63-$83.35

Date: Sept. 14 Directly holds: 65,332

Darren L. Redetzke,  officer

Exercised options: 29,400 Price:

Date: Sept. 8-9 $21.03-$31.38

Shares sold: 51,283 Price: $80.60-$84.45

Date: Sept. 8-15 Indirectly holds: 33,919

Richard W. Rodier, officer

Exercised options: 3,400 Price: $14.11

Shares sold: 3,400 Price: $85.21

Date: Sept. 16 Directly holds: 7,642