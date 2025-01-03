The coolest ice mazes, castles, bars and other frozen attractions in Minnesota

Last year’s mild weather meant cancellations and early closures for many of Minnesota’s ice-dependent events and attractions. But cold temps in the forecast portend plenty of frozen fun in 2025. Check out these cool happenings around the state.
Icy fun: The coolest ice mazes, castles, bars and other frozen attractions around Minnesota
Check out the Minnesota Ice Festival Luminary Loppet and other chill events.
Ice Maze If you manage to find your way through the 18,000-square-foot ice maze, billed as the world’s largest, this annual festival produced by specialty ice company Minnesota Ice also has three ice slides, an ice-skating rink and themed ice bars inside TCO Stadium, along with an ice-sculpting competition. (Thurs.–Sun. Jan. 10–Feb. 16 and Mon. Jan. 20., $13–25, Viking Lakes, 2645 Vikings Circle, Eagan, minnesotaicefestival.com)
Ice Castles Ice castles have been been part of the St. Paul Winter Carnival tradition since 1886 and this year’s cool construction brings more than 20 million pounds of ice to the Minnesota State FairgroundsIt’s packed with ice slides, caverns, tunnels, sculptures, bars, baths and thrones, plus there’s a pyrotechnic show. (Thurs.–Mon. Jan. 10–Feb.17, $12-24, Minnesota State Fairgrounds, 3818 Randall Ave., Falcon Heights, icecastles.com)
Since the 1980s, the community of Spicer, Minn. has come together to build its own modest ice castle out of blocks cut from frozen Green Lake. It’s part of the month-long annual WinterFest, which includes an ice-carving competition and other cool activities. (Jan.10–Feb.9, Green Lake Saulsbury Beach County Park, 151 Lake Ave. S., Spicer, explorespicer.com)
Ice Palace
This west-metro ice palace is packed with tunnels and icy sled hills. Season passes are available for those who want to catch all the winter character meet-and-greets or special events for Valentines Day and Super Bowl Sunday. (Thurs.–Sun. Jan. 11–Mar. 2 and Mon. Jan. 20, $11-$23, 657 River St. N., Delano, theicepalaces.com)
Ice Sculpture Park The St. Paul Winter Carnival hosts an ice-sculpting competition on its first day and then displays the elaborate carvings in Rice Park for the duration of the festival. (Jan. 23–Feb. 2, Rice Park, 109 4th St. W., St. Paul, wintercarnival.org)
Ice Bars St. Paul-based specialty ice producer Minnesota Ice is creating a 50-foot ice bar for the Great Northern festival, set up outside Union Depot, serving drinks by local mixologists, breweries, and distilleries. (Jan. 24–Feb. 1, 214 4th St. E., St. Paul, thegreatnorthernfestival.com) Minnesota Ice is also bringing its Ice Bar Series to restaurants, breweries and hotels across the metro for long-weekend visits. Stops include Kitchen and Rail, Tequila Butcher, Bad Weather Brewing Company, the Bungalow Club, Oro by Nixta, Four Seasons, Manger and Olio. (Through Feb. 22, find locations at minnesota-ice.com) Downtown Rochester’s Peace Plaza becomes a frozen oasis during Social-ICE, which features multiple ice bars with signature drinks, ice sculptures and a live DJ. (Feb.7–8, Peace Plaza, 1st Ave. SW & 1st St. SW, downtownrochestermn.com)
Luminary Loppet This nighttime walk around Lake of the Isles, part of the City of Lakes Loppet Winter Festival, glows with 1,000-plus ice luminaries shaped like globes, towers, and pyramids. (Feb. 8, $15–$40, Lake of the Isles, Minneapolis, loppet.org)
Ice Fishing Of all the ice-fishing contests in the state, the Brainerd Jaycee’s Ice Fishing Extravaganza on Gull Lake is the Big One. Now in its 35th year, the world’s largest charitable ice-fishing tournament draws 10,000 anglers competing for $150,000 worth of prizes, including a new truck. (Feb. 1, $50, Gull Lake, Brainerd, icefishing.org)
Ice Carousel For the past several years, the I.C.E. Fest crew, led by the Zwilling family in Little Falls, Minn., has been creating record-setting ice carousels — giant circles of ice cut into a frozen lake and set (slowly) spinning. The hunger fundraiser also features curling and igloo building. (Feb.15–16, Green Prairie Fish Lake, 12636 Forest Rd., Little Falls, mnicefest.org)
Pond Hockey Over the past two decades, the homegrown U.S. Pond Hockey Championships have become one of the country’s largest tournaments. Even ex-NHLers are drawn to Minneapolis’ Lake Nokomis to play hockey “the way nature intended,” as the tourney puts it, and compete for the Golden Shovel. (Jan. 22–26, Lake Nokomis, Minneapolis uspondhockey.com)
Polar Plunge Hearty souls can plunge through the ice into frigid waters to raise money for Special Olympics Minnesota at locations around the state this winter, starting January 25 at Lake Minnetonka. (Locations statewide, plungemn.org)
Ice Climbing Sandstone is home to Minnesota’s first ice park, where climbers equipped with crampons and ice axes scale the “farmed” ice that covers a former quarry’s sheer walls. The annual IceFest features ice-climbing clinics, including for beginners, and gear demos. (Jan.10–12, clinic costs vary, Robinson Quarry Park,710 Old Wagon Rd., Sandstone, sandstoneicefest.com)
Chill out at the Minnesota Ice Festival, Luminary Loppet, Polar Plunge and more.