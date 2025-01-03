The coolest ice mazes, castles, bars and other frozen attractions in Minnesota

Ice Bars St. Paul-based specialty ice producer Minnesota Ice is creating a 50-foot ice bar for the Great Northern festival, set up outside Union Depot, serving drinks by local mixologists, breweries, and distilleries. (Jan. 24–Feb. 1, 214 4th St. E., St. Paul, thegreatnorthernfestival.com) Minnesota Ice is also bringing its Ice Bar Series to restaurants, breweries and hotels across the metro for long-weekend visits. Stops include Kitchen and Rail, Tequila Butcher, Bad Weather Brewing Company, the Bungalow Club, Oro by Nixta, Four Seasons, Manger and Olio. (Through Feb. 22, find locations at minnesota-ice.com) Downtown Rochester’s Peace Plaza becomes a frozen oasis during Social-ICE, which features multiple ice bars with signature drinks, ice sculptures and a live DJ. (Feb.7–8, Peace Plaza, 1st Ave. SW & 1st St. SW, downtownrochestermn.com)