A diverse crowd of several hundred people gathered Saturday afternoon in downtown Minneapolis for two back-to-back protests calling for an end to police brutality and racism.

The first, called the International Solidarity Day of Protest Against Police Terror, was organized by Black Lives Matter and other groups. It was held outside the Hennepin County Government Center, with participants later marching to the barricaded First Precinct police headquarters at 19 N. 4th St. to denounce police in speeches and chants.

Protests have become daily occurrences in the Twin Cities, as well as nationwide, since George Floyd’s May 25 death under the knee of Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin.

A peaceful, racially diverse crowd of 400 to 500 people, most of them young and most wearing masks, listened to speakers and chanted at the first event. Homemade signs carried now-familiar pleas — “No justice, no peace” and “I can’t breathe,” along with messages such as “Free-ish since 1865” and “Think about how many weren’t filmed.”

Outside the First Precinct, emotions intensified, but the crowd stayed peaceful. In front of the concrete barriers outside the headquarters, they shouted their opposition to police tactics and denounced Minneapolis Police Federation president Bob Kroll.

At 4 p.m., that rally gave way to another one at nearby U.S. Bank Stadium. That “Free North” event, sponsored by the activist 10K Foundation, will feature entertainment, food and fireworks, organizers said. It will run until 9 p.m.