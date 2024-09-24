How to watch the VP debate in Minnesota

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz and Ohio Sen. JD Vance will face off in the first and only vice presidential debate on Tuesday, Oct. 1. One vice presidential debate has been the tradition in presidential cycles since 1984.

Here’s what you need to know about the debate and how to watch it in Minnesota:

Where can I watch the debate and when is it?

The 90-minute debate will start at 8:00 p.m. CDT, hosted by CBS on WCCO-TV in the Twin Cities area. It will be simulcast by PBS, KSTP, KARE, Fox 9 and cable stations like CNN and Fox News.

The debate will also be streamed on Paramount+, Hulu and for free on CBS News 24/7 and CBS News’ YouTube channel.

Most channels have an hour lead-up to the debate, with reaction and commentary after the debate.

How do I stream the debate?

CBS News 24/7 will stream the debate for free, and it can also be found on Hulu and Paramount+.

The debate will also be streamed live on CBS News’ YouTube channel.

Who’s moderating?