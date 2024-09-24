Elections

How to watch the VP debate in Minnesota

The Oct. 1 debate between Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz and Ohio Sen. JD Vance will be hosted by CBS.

By Leo Pomerenke

For the Minnesota Star Tribune
September 24, 2024 at 4:28PM
Vice presidential candidates Sen. JD Vance of Ohio, left, and Gov. Tim Walz of Minnesota, right, in a composite photo. (The Minnesota Star Tribune and the Associated Press)

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz and Ohio Sen. JD Vance will face off in the first and only vice presidential debate on Tuesday, Oct. 1. One vice presidential debate has been the tradition in presidential cycles since 1984.

Here’s what you need to know about the debate and how to watch it in Minnesota:

Where can I watch the debate and when is it?

The 90-minute debate will start at 8:00 p.m. CDT, hosted by CBS on WCCO-TV in the Twin Cities area. It will be simulcast by PBS, KSTP, KARE, Fox 9 and cable stations like CNN and Fox News.

The debate will also be streamed on Paramount+, Hulu and for free on CBS News 24/7 and CBS News’ YouTube channel.

Most channels have an hour lead-up to the debate, with reaction and commentary after the debate.

How do I stream the debate?

CBS News 24/7 will stream the debate for free, and it can also be found on Hulu and Paramount+.

The debate will also be streamed live on CBS News’ YouTube channel.

Who’s moderating?

“CBS Evening News” anchor Norah O’Donnell and “Face the Nation” moderator Margaret Brennan will host the debate in New York City.

What’s the format?

The format has yet to be released by CBS. In the previous presidential debates hosted by CNN and ABC, there was no studio audience and microphones were muted when it wasn’t the candidate’s turn to speak.

This will be the third debate this election cycle without the rules and format decided by the Commission on Presidential Debates. The rules and format in the past two debates were decided by the networks in agreement with the two candidates.

about the writer

Leo Pomerenke

More from Elections

See More
Politics

Trump wants to lure foreign companies by offering them access to federal land

Donald Trump is expected on Tuesday to pledge not only to stop U.S. businesses from offshoring jobs, but also to take other countries' jobs and factories.

Elections

How to watch the VP debate in Minnesota

card image
Elections

Minnesota Poll: Voters sharply divided on Walz's tenure as governor

Gov. Tim Walz, Sen. Amy Klobuchar, and Sen. Tina Smith met with business owners that were affected by the looting and riots following the George Floyd protests Friday morning at Midtown Global Market on East Lake Street.