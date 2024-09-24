Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz and Ohio Sen. JD Vance will face off in the first and only vice presidential debate on Tuesday, Oct. 1. One vice presidential debate has been the tradition in presidential cycles since 1984.
How to watch the VP debate in Minnesota
Here’s what you need to know about the debate and how to watch it in Minnesota:
Where can I watch the debate and when is it?
The 90-minute debate will start at 8:00 p.m. CDT, hosted by CBS on WCCO-TV in the Twin Cities area. It will be simulcast by PBS, KSTP, KARE, Fox 9 and cable stations like CNN and Fox News.
The debate will also be streamed on Paramount+, Hulu and for free on CBS News 24/7 and CBS News’ YouTube channel.
Most channels have an hour lead-up to the debate, with reaction and commentary after the debate.
How do I stream the debate?
CBS News 24/7 will stream the debate for free, and it can also be found on Hulu and Paramount+.
The debate will also be streamed live on CBS News’ YouTube channel.
Who’s moderating?
“CBS Evening News” anchor Norah O’Donnell and “Face the Nation” moderator Margaret Brennan will host the debate in New York City.
What’s the format?
The format has yet to be released by CBS. In the previous presidential debates hosted by CNN and ABC, there was no studio audience and microphones were muted when it wasn’t the candidate’s turn to speak.
This will be the third debate this election cycle without the rules and format decided by the Commission on Presidential Debates. The rules and format in the past two debates were decided by the networks in agreement with the two candidates.
