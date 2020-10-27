How the Vikings rank
The Vikings’ rankings among 32 NFL teams in various statistical categories through Sunday’s games:
Total defense 413.7 yards per game 28th
Pass defense 286.7 yards per game 29th
Run defense 127.0 yards per game 22nd
Scoring defense 32.0 points per game 30th
Sacks 13 sacks (2.17 per game) t-18th
Takeways 5 takeaways (0.83 per game) t-26th
Total offense 374.2 yards per game 14th
Pass offense 235.0 yards per game 22nd
Run offense 139.2 yards per game 6th
Scoring 25.8 points per game 17th
Turnover margin -7 (12 turnovers, 5 takeaways) 30th
Interceptions 10 (1.67 interceptions per game) t-2nd
