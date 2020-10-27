How the Vikings rank

The Vikings’ rankings among 32 NFL teams in various statistical categories through Sunday’s games:

Total defense 413.7 yards per game 28th

Pass defense 286.7 yards per game 29th

Run defense 127.0 yards per game 22nd

Scoring defense 32.0 points per game 30th

Sacks 13 sacks (2.17 per game) t-18th

Takeways 5 takeaways (0.83 per game) t-26th

Total offense 374.2 yards per game 14th

Pass offense 235.0 yards per game 22nd

Run offense 139.2 yards per game 6th

Scoring 25.8 points per game 17th

Turnover margin -7 (12 turnovers, 5 takeaways) 30th

Interceptions 10 (1.67 interceptions per game) t-2nd