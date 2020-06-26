PLAN 44-238
Total sq. feet: 2,160
Bed/Bath: 3 /2 Stories: 1
Garage bays: 2 Foundation: Slab
This classic bungalow design has stunning curb appeal and a layout that’s full of smart details. The great room flows effortlessly into the open kitchen, where an island gives you room to hang out. The master suite features a private bathroom that offers dual sinks, a soaking tub, modern shower and a large walk-in closet. Two additional bedrooms are on the left of the floor plan and share a full bathroom. Mixed siding jazzes up the exterior, while elongated windows add a modern touch.
For information or to buy plans, contact Eplans at eplans.com or call 1-800-528-8070.
