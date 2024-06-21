Ramsey

Built in 2017, this four-bedroom, four-bath house has 2,628 square feet and features four bedrooms and laundry on the upper level, fireplace, kitchen island, stainless steel kitchen appliances and granite countertops, lower-level recreation room, patio and fenced yard. Listed by Anna Greeninger, Re/Max Results, 763-689-3577.

St. Paul

Built in 1923, this three-bedroom, two-bath house in the Macalester-Groveland neighborhood has 1,557 square feet and features three bedrooms on the upper level, fireplace, hardwood floors and built-in hutches, formal dining room, stainless-steel kitchen appliances, full partially finished basement and one-car detached garage. Listed by Niki Moeller, Re/Max Results, 952-848-2433.

New Richmond, Wis.

Built in 2012, this five-bedroom, three-bath house has 2,565 square feet and features vaulted ceilings, hardwood floors, eat-in kitchen with center island and stainless-steel appliances, finished basement and deck and stamped concrete fire pit. Listed by Tom & Kari Drompp, Coldwell Banker Realty, 651-336-5518.