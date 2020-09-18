.

St. Michael

Built in 2019, this three-bedroom, three-bath house has 2,978 square feet and features two bedrooms on the main level, fireplace, hardwood floors, eat-in kitchen with granite countertops, full finished basement, deck and shared in-ground pool. Listed by the David Foy Group, Keller Williams Classic Realty Northwest, 612-990-6000.

St. Paul

Built in 1947, this four-bedroom, two-bath house in the Highland Park neighborhood has 1,646 square feet and features an upper-level bedroom, hardwood floors, stainless-steel kitchen appliances, screened-in porch and two-car detached garage. Listed by Mark Kovatch, Coldwell Banker Realty, 612-865-1911.

Lino Lakes

Built in 1990, this four-bedroom, three-bath house has 3,010 square feet and features three bedrooms on the lower level, vaulted ceilings, skylights, two fireplaces, formal dining room, hardwood floors, screened porch, full finished walkout basement, patio and deck. Listed by Danielle Bade, Edina Realty, 651-398-5711.

* Listings active as of Sept. 16