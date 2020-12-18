Minneapolis

Built in 1900, this four-bedroom, two-bath house in the Phillips neighborhood has 1,650 square feet in two rental units with two bedrooms on the main and upper levels, an attic family room, two kitchens, family room, full basement with separate entry and one-car detached garage. Listed by Violetta McCormick, Independent Realty of Minnesota, 612-644-2897.

Maplewood

Built in 1954, this three-bedroom, two-bath house has 1,780 square feet and features two bedrooms on the upper level, loft, fireplace, refinished hardwood floors, eat-in kitchen, full finished walkout basement, deck, patio, porch, fenced yard, storage shed and two-car detached garage. Listed by Joe Pavcovich, Counselor Realty, 612-978-7604.

Newport

Built in 1940, this three-bedroom, two-bath house has 1,820 square feet and features two bedrooms on the upper level, updated bathrooms, eat-in kitchen with stainless-steel appliances, full basement, deck, patio, storage shed and two-car detached garage on a large corner lot. Listed by Todd Franck, Keller Williams Premier Realty, 651-343-6933.