Robbinsdale

Built in 1953, this three-bedroom, two-bath house has 1,151 square feet and features three bedrooms on the main level, walk-up attic, hardwood floors, eat-in kitchen, partial unfinished basement, deck, patio and one-car tuck-under garage on a corner/double lot. Listed by Kris Lindahl, Kris Lindahl Real Estate, 763-401-7653.

Minneapolis

Minneapolis

Built in 1900, this two-bedroom, two-bath house in the Jordan neighborhood has 1,004 square feet and features two bedrooms on the upper level, hardwood floors, formal dining room, partial crawl space basement, new mechanicals and one-car detached garage. Listed by Phuong Tong, KAP Realty, 952-567-3737.

St. Paul

St. Paul

Built in 1920, this three-bedroom, two-bath house in the Payne-Phalen neighborhood has 1,700 square feet and features a bedroom on each level, formal dining room, eat-in kitchen, hardwood floors, full finished basement and porch. Listed by Chad Skluzacek, Keller Williams Preferred Realty, 952-297-5617.