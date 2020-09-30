Hippo Campus and Bob Mould will join Pearl Jam, David Byrne, Yoko Ono, Rhiannon Giddens and more than 70 acts on a new voting-rights compilation, "Good Music to Avert the Collapse of American Democracy, Volume 2."

Benefitting the nonpartisan Voting Rights Lab, the 77-track project will feature previously unheard songs, covers, demos and live tracks.

Hippo Campus, the buzzing Twin Cities combo, contribute “No Poms” live from First Avenue while Mould, who launched his career in St. Paul with Husker Du, delivers the Huskers' “In a Free Land” live in 2019 in Seattle.

Among the other tracks are Yola’s interpretation of “Young Gifted and Black,” Perfume Genius’ demo of “Jory,” Big Boi and Sleepy Brown’s “We the Ones” featuring Killer Mike and Big Rube, and John Prine’s live rendition of “Your Flag Decal Won’t Get You into Heaven Anymore” with Margo Price.

The collection includes contributions from favorites Jason Isbell & the 400 Unit, Feist, Phantogram, My Morning Jacket, Cold War Kids, Mark Ronson, Arcade Fire, Phoenix, Jack Johnson, Guided by Voices, Fleet Foxes, Andrew Bird, Yeah Yeah Yeahs, Tenacious D, Jenny Lewis, Bright Eyes and the War on Drugs, among others.

"Good Music to Avert the Collapse of American Democracy, Volume 2" will be available for only 24 hours via Bandcamp , starting at 11:01 p.m. Central on Thursday.