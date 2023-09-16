Outplayed much of the game, Lakeville South rallied for a big fourth quarter and escaped with a 24-21 victory over rival Lakeville North on Friday at North.

Jack Kimmel booted a 31-yard field goal to cap a 17-point fourth-quarter by South.

Lakeville South (3-0) is ranked second in Class 6A, and Lakeville North (2-1) is ranked third.