Har Mar Superstar joins host Michael Rand on today's show for an interview as wide-ranging as his musical offerings. Information about his new release "Roseville"? Of course. Pandemic life for a touring musician? You bet. Becoming a postal carrier? Why not. The time he played "Pink Cadillac" with Joe Piscopo after a St. Paul Saints game? Um, yes.

New Twins beat writer Megan Ryan also joins to talk about the excitement she has for her new assignment and the style she hopes to bring to her coverage of the team.

Plus: Was Kevin Garnett even really in the mix to buy the Wolves in the first place? And what is the difference between a beat writer and a columnist?

