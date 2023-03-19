Gustavus Adolphus had to put in a lot of extra work to make women's hockey history on Sunday.

Kaitlyn Holland scored early in the third overtime and the Gusties beat Amherst 2-1 in the NCAA Division III women's hockey championship game Sunday at Orr Rink in Amherst, Mass.

Holland put in a rebound of a Lily Mortenson shot 1 minute, 33 seconds into the third OT. Gustavus (27-3) becomes the first Western program to win a D-III women's championship, a year after losing in the championship game to Middlebury. In that game, the Gusties forced OT with an improbable 0.1 seconds remaining in regulation before falling 5-4.

This year's game was the longest in D-III women's championship history — the first history to go beyond a single overtime. Gustavus (27-3) also needed two overtimes in Friday's national semifinal to beat Plattsburgh State 3-2.

Carley Daly tied the score for Amherst (26-4) with 1 minute, 12 seconds to play in regulation, scoring 6-on-5 off assists from Anna Baxter and Avery Flynn.

At 14:46 of the second period, Mortenson put Gustavus in front 1-0 when she took advantage of a turnover in front of the Mammoths net and fired the puck in past Mammoths goalie Natalie Scott, who hadn't given up a goal since Feb. 18.