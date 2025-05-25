Guardians use 4-run 10th inning to beat Tigers 7-5 after falling behind early

DETROIT — Kyle Manzardo and Angel Martínez hit RBI doubles in Cleveland's four-run 10th inning, helping the Guardians beat the Detroit Tigers for the third straight game, 7-5 on Saturday night.
Bo Naylor homered and drove in two runs, including a sacrifice fly that was part of the Guardians' big inning. Nolan Jones added an RBI single in the 10th.
With the game tied at 3, Manzardo led off the 10th with an RBI double off Brenan Hanifee (2-2). After Carlos Santana walked, Martínez's RBI double made it 5-3.
Gleyber Torres made it 7-5 with a two-run double in the bottom of the inning, but Emmanuel Clase got two outs to seal the victory for Cleveland.
Tim Herrin (4-1) got the win after pitching a scoreless ninth.
Detroit, which hadn't lost three straight since the opening series of the season, led 3-0 after one inning, but Torres got their only two hits in the rest of the game.
After scoring one run in the first 18 innings of the series, the Tigers scored three in Saturday's first inning. Kerry Carpenter doubled, Torres walked and Colt Keith hit an RBI double.
Ortiz almost escaped the inning, retiring Riley Greene and Spencer Torkelson, but Zach McKinstry walked and Matt Vierling hit a two-run single.