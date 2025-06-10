Sports

RandBall: Darius Garland, Jaire Alexander and the allure of the quick fix

It’s tempting to imagine local teams acquiring talented players. Michael Rand explores that idea and more in today’s 10 things to know about Minnesota sports.

By Michael Rand

The Minnesota Star Tribune
June 10, 2025 at 4:26PM
The Cleveland Cavaliers' Darius Garland could fit a need for the Wolves if he is available in a trade.

Having parachuted into recent discussions of whether the Wolves should try to trade for Cavaliers guard Darius Garland and/or the Vikings should try to sign recently released Packers corner Jaire Alexander, I would now like to grab my gear, hop back on the plane and zoom out for a 30,000-foot view.

This dawned on me as necessary Monday when pondering the news that Garland underwent offseason toe surgery that will keep him out 4-5 months and likely will mean he misses games at the start of the 2025-26 season.

All we know at this point is that Garland was the subject of trade rumors last offseason and reportedly “might be available under the right circumstances” this offseason, per ESPN’s Brian Windhorst. And some of us think Garland could be a good fit in Minnesota as a backcourt mate for Anthony Edwards.

But there I was on Monday already wondering if Garland’s surgery and recovery timely should impact any potential trade to the Wolves, one that we have no idea is even on their minds.

It’s fine as a June thought experiment, and it did lead to some good social media discussion. But it also probably reveals more about human nature (or at least the nature of Minnesota sports) than anything else.

To wit: In the thirst for a championship, which a major Minnesota men’s sports team has not delivered (or even played for in a championship round or game) since the Twins won the World Series in 1991, we too often are seduced by the idea of one more move being the quick fix that puts a team over the top.

Just watched the Wolves get steamrolled by Oklahoma City? Maybe retooling around a player like Garland is the answer instead of patiently waiting to see if players like Rob Dillingham and Terrence Shannon can be less expensive or disruptive options.

Looking at a loaded Vikings roster but wondering if their cornerback group could, in the words of former coach Mike Zimmer, use just one more? Perhaps the talented but oft-injured Alexander holds the key.

The reality is far more messy. Acquiring Garland even in this hypothetical world would come at a steep price and might need to include Jaden McDaniels. Alexander could come in and play well but get hurt again, leaving the Vikings missing him as badly as the Packers did in three of the last four seasons.

My sense is current Wolves and Vikings decisionmakers aren’t seduced by quick fixes as much as fans (or past decisionmakers) might have been, but we have a lot of summer left to find out.

Here are nine more things to know today:

  • We’ll get a look this week at the Twins’ overhauled-by-necessity starting rotation. Simeon Woods Richardson is slated to pitch Tuesday night against Texas, while David Festa gets the ball Wednesday.
    • Starting pitching was a major culprit in the 2024 collapse. Twins starters went a combined 2-11 with a 4.76 ERA last September.
      • People throw around the idea of something or someone being the “best” far too casually in sports these days, but my goodness this catch Monday night by Denzel Clark might qualify.
        • Where does Major League Soccer rank among the top leagues in the world? I’ve thought about that before, and Jon Marthaler recently took a good look at the question. It’s a topic that has plagued MLS over the years, particularly when so many other U.S. leagues are the best in the world.
          • The winner of the girls’ flag football championship this season? It’s Mahtomedi.
            • Happy NFL minicamp day to those who celebrate. The Vikings’ version figures to be fairly drama-free, but you never know.
              • The Gophers men’s basketball program announced Tuesday that Drew Evenson has been hired as Director of Scouting and Analytics. That addition completes new head coach Niko Medved’s staff.
                • Wednesday’s podcast will feature Star Tribune Gophers football writer Randy Johnson helping to explain the impact of the house settlement.
                  Michael Rand

                  Michael Rand is the Minnesota Star Tribune's Digital Sports Senior Writer and host/creator of the Daily Delivery podcast. In 25 years covering Minnesota sports at the Minnesota Star Tribune, he has seen just about everything (except, of course, a Vikings Super Bowl).

