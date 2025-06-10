RandBall: Darius Garland, Jaire Alexander and the allure of the quick fix

Having parachuted into recent discussions of whether the Wolves should try to trade for Cavaliers guard Darius Garland and/or the Vikings should try to sign recently released Packers corner Jaire Alexander, I would now like to grab my gear, hop back on the plane and zoom out for a 30,000-foot view.
This dawned on me as necessary Monday when pondering the news that Garland underwent offseason toe surgery that will keep him out 4-5 months and likely will mean he misses games at the start of the 2025-26 season.
All we know at this point is that Garland was the subject of trade rumors last offseason and reportedly “might be available under the right circumstances” this offseason, per ESPN’s Brian Windhorst. And some of us think Garland could be a good fit in Minnesota as a backcourt mate for Anthony Edwards.
But there I was on Monday already wondering if Garland’s surgery and recovery timely should impact any potential trade to the Wolves, one that we have no idea is even on their minds.
It’s fine as a June thought experiment, and it did lead to some good social media discussion. But it also probably reveals more about human nature (or at least the nature of Minnesota sports) than anything else.
To wit: In the thirst for a championship, which a major Minnesota men’s sports team has not delivered (or even played for in a championship round or game) since the Twins won the World Series in 1991, we too often are seduced by the idea of one more move being the quick fix that puts a team over the top.
Just watched the Wolves get steamrolled by Oklahoma City? Maybe retooling around a player like Garland is the answer instead of patiently waiting to see if players like Rob Dillingham and Terrence Shannon can be less expensive or disruptive options.
Looking at a loaded Vikings roster but wondering if their cornerback group could, in the words of former coach Mike Zimmer, use just one more? Perhaps the talented but oft-injured Alexander holds the key.