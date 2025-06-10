Minneapolis theater company abruptly postpones cursed Shakespearean tragedy

But the biggest and most tragic event around the play happened on May 10, 1849, in New York when some two dozen people were killed in the Astor Place Riot. The tragedy was triggered by competition between two virulently competitive actors playing Macbeth on the same night just blocks away from each other — American Edwin Forrest, who was starring at the Broadway Theater, and Englishman William Charles Macready, who was at the Astor Place Theatre.