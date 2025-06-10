Minneapolis theater company abruptly postpones cursed Shakespearean tragedy

Just days away from opening its latest show, a Minneapolis theater company has pushed back its production.
Rough Magic Performance Company has postponed its staging of “The Macbeths,” an all-female version of Shakespeare’s bloody tragedy “Macbeth,” because an actor had to step away for personal reasons.
On Friday, the slated opening of the three-week run, the company will now host “A Cursed Conversation and Celebration,” a discussion and party at Minneapolis’ Center for Performing Arts.
The event will bring together the show’s creative team and audience members to commiserate and celebrate, co-artistic director Catherine Johnson Justice said.
“We’ve rented the space, and it’s all paid for, so we might as well make lemonade,” she added.
Ticket holders to “The Macbeths” have a choice of getting a refund, going to Friday’s forum or transferring their tickets to a future date.
Rough Magic plans to stage the show in the fall at a new venue. The company has already signed up most of the creative team and cast for the show, which will be directed by Heidi Batz Rogers.
Justice said that because her company raises funds to cover productions ahead of time, the earnings from the play go to seed the next work. Even so, Rough Magic will have to eat a significant part of the $36,000 in production costs.