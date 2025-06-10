Stage & Arts

Minneapolis theater company abruptly postpones cursed Shakespearean tragedy

Rough Magic Performance Company’s “The Macbeths” was slated to have opened on Friday the 13th.

By Rohan Preston

The Minnesota Star Tribune
June 10, 2025 at 3:39PM
Suzanne Warmanen, Isabell Monk O'Connor and Barbara Bryne as the Weїrd Sisters in Shakespeare's MACBETH, directed by Joe Dowling with set and costume design by Monica Frawley. On the Wurtele Thrust Stage of the Guthrie Theater from January 30 through April 3, 2010.
The Guthrie Theater produced "Macbeth" in 2010 with Suzanne Warmanen, Isabell Monk O'Connor and Barbara Bryne playing the Weird Sisters. (Photo By Michal Daniel/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

Just days away from opening its latest show, a Minneapolis theater company has pushed back its production.

Rough Magic Performance Company has postponed its staging of “The Macbeths,” an all-female version of Shakespeare’s bloody tragedy “Macbeth,” because an actor had to step away for personal reasons.

On Friday, the slated opening of the three-week run, the company will now host “A Cursed Conversation and Celebration,” a discussion and party at Minneapolis’ Center for Performing Arts.

The event will bring together the show’s creative team and audience members to commiserate and celebrate, co-artistic director Catherine Johnson Justice said.

“We’ve rented the space, and it’s all paid for, so we might as well make lemonade,” she added.

Ticket holders to “The Macbeths” have a choice of getting a refund, going to Friday’s forum or transferring their tickets to a future date.

Rough Magic plans to stage the show in the fall at a new venue. The company has already signed up most of the creative team and cast for the show, which will be directed by Heidi Batz Rogers.

Justice said that because her company raises funds to cover productions ahead of time, the earnings from the play go to seed the next work. Even so, Rough Magic will have to eat a significant part of the $36,000 in production costs.

Often produced at major theaters across the world, including Minneapolis’ Guthrie, “Macbeth” has a centuries-long reputation for being accursed, owing in part to the supposedly real incantations of the witches in the play. Shakespeare is reputed to have stepped in on opening night in 1606 to play Lady Macbeth because the actor depicting that role suddenly died.

In 1947, actor Harold Norman, who was playing the title character, was killed onstage at the Oldham theater in Manchester, England, during a battle scene after being stabbed with a real dagger.

But the biggest and most tragic event around the play happened on May 10, 1849, in New York when some two dozen people were killed in the Astor Place Riot. The tragedy was triggered by competition between two virulently competitive actors playing Macbeth on the same night just blocks away from each other — American Edwin Forrest, who was starring at the Broadway Theater, and Englishman William Charles Macready, who was at the Astor Place Theatre.

A crowd of 10,000 gathered by the Astor Place Opera House and the militia was called out to quell the disturbance. Most of those killed were working class theater lovers who died at the hands of authorities.

To counter the curse, theater professionals have developed a series of practices, including not uttering the name of the play inside a playhouse. Instead, they refer to “Macbeth” as “The Scottish Play.” And if someone does say the name by mistake, there’s a ritual that involves leaving the building, turning around and spitting.

But Rough Magic did not believe in or honor any of those superstitions, Justice said.

In fact, the producers, creative team and actors made light of it all, starting with scheduling the opening on Friday the 13th to amplify the spooky vibes. Actors also repeatedly said the name of the work out loud during rehearsals.

“The curse is real — we’re no longer laughing,” Justice said. “When we do it again, we might have to do a lot of spitting.”

about the writer

about the writer

Rohan Preston

Critic / Reporter

Rohan Preston covers theater for the Minnesota Star Tribune.

See Moreicon

More from Stage & Arts

See More

Stage & Arts

Minneapolis theater company abruptly postpones cursed Shakespearean tragedy

Suzanne Warmanen, Isabell Monk O'Connor and Barbara Bryne as the Weїrd Sisters in Shakespeare's MACBETH, directed by Joe Dowling with set and costume design by Monica Frawley. On the Wurtele Thrust Stage of the Guthrie Theater from January 30 through April 3, 2010.

Rough Magic Performance Company’s “The Macbeths” was slated to have opened on Friday the 13th.

Culture

New street dance festival is more than performances. It’s also about battles and community.

card image

Things To Do

Critics’ picks: The 13 best things to do and see in the Twin Cities this week

card image