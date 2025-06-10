New street dance festival is more than performances. It’s also about battles and community.

Hip-hop dancers, breakers, emcees and choreographers converge at St. Paul’s Park Square Theatre for three days of “The Sota Movement: The Minnesota Street Dance Festival.”
Featuring energetic dance battles, performances and workshops, the premiere festival brings together the Twin Cities’ hip-hop community and special guests from around the country. The festival continues the tradition of Maia Maiden Productions’ “Rooted: A Hip-Hop Choreographer’s Evening,” that curator and director Maia Maiden first produced in 2009 at Patrick’s Cabaret, a Minneapolis arts venue that sunsetted in 2018. She thought it would be a one-time event.
“I had only tried to do it one time because my own career was taking off,” she recalled. “I was getting calls from all around the country to do choreography.” Ultimately, Maiden decided to focus her attention locally.
“To see 16 years later where people are, and to be cultivating the next group of people is amazing to me,” she said.
“The Gathering” party, which this year focuses on women in hip-hop, will kick off the events. “It’s time to celebrate the women in hip-hop and to honor and empower them,” Maiden said.
Among the special guests is rapper and former hip-hop ambassador to the U.S. State Department Toni Blackman, who will lead a cypher workshop, where participants perform a freestyle session in a circle. Hosted by emcee Lt. Sunnie, “The Gathering” will include music by DJ Michel.Be and a community meal.
Day 2 of the festival features a night of dance battles called “Uprizing,” co-organized by Ololade “Gambit” Gbadamosi and Herbert “Fairwarning” Johnson III of Minnesota Krump Movement. Dancers will face off in both choreographed and improvisational bouts.
Johnson first auditioned for “Rooted” back in 2011 when he was in high school. He didn’t make it into that year’s show, but he did a couple of years later and has been a force in the Twin Cities hip-hop dance scene since then.