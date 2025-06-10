Sports

Former U.S. Open champion Wyndham Clark commits to July’s 3M Open

Max Homa, Sam Burns, Tom Kim and NCAA champ Michael LaSasso join defending champ Jhonattan Vegas in the field.

By Jerry Zgoda

The Minnesota Star Tribune
June 10, 2025 at 4:19PM
Wyndham Clark hits his tee shot on the 14th hole during round two of the Canadian Open
Wyndham Clark (Associated Press/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

Wyndham Clark, Max Homa, Sam Burns, Tom Kim and defending champion Jhonattan Vegas will head the field for the PGA Tour’s 3M Open this year.

The tournament runs July 24-27 at Tournament Players Club of the Twin Cities in Blaine.

Vegas had a one-shot victory at 17-under last year.

Clark won the 2023 U.S. Open at Los Angeles Country Club, beating Rory McIlroy by a stroke.

Homa has six victories on Tour and tied for third in the 2024 Masters. Burns has five Tour victories and was ninth at the U.S. Open last year. Kim is a three-time Tour winner at age 22.

3M Open tournament director Mike Welch also said 2025 NCAA champion Michael LaSasso of Ole Miss will get a sponsor’s exemption for the tournament, along with PGA Tour University’s top-ranked players David Ford of North Carolina and Brendan Valdes of Auburn.

The 3M Open has been played six years since its Tour debut in 2019.

Jerry Zgoda

Reporter

Jerry Zgoda covers Minnesota United FC and Major League Soccer for the Minnesota Star Tribune.

See Moreicon

