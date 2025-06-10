Minneapolis native Evren Ozel takes third place in Van Cliburn International Piano Competition

On Saturday night, Minneapolis native Evren Ozel took the bronze medal at North America’s foremost classical piano competition, the Van Cliburn International Piano Competition.
By virtue of his third-place finish, Ozel, 26, will receive $25,000 and three years of career management, tours, recordings and assistance with press kits, videos and websites. Ozel also received a special award for the competition’s best performance of a Mozart concerto.
Ozel was the highest American finisher in a competition won by Hong Kong’s Aristo Sham, who will receive $100,000. Taking home the $50,000 silver medal was Vitaly Starikov, a citizen of both Israel and Russia.
Ozel will perform a Frederic Chopin Society recital in St. Paul on Oct. 12. Information and tickets are available at chopinsocietymn.org.