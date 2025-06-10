Growing up in the track and field mecca of Jamaica, Dyandra Gray didn’t consider herself a runner. But she discovered a natural gift for hurdling in high school.
That talent led Gray to compete among Jamaica’s elite hurdlers. It presented Gray with a life-altering decision in 2020: Stay in her native country for another year or attend college in the United States.
“The process was really scary because you’re moving to a different country,” Gray said. “COVID hit, and there were no visits, so we were just talking over the phone. But I think that was the best decision I ever made.”
More than five years after arriving in the U.S., Gray will conclude her college career at the NCAA Championships in Eugene, Ore., on Wednesday. With five personal bests set since just April 30, Gray will represent the Gophers in the 400-meter hurdles.
“Every failure, everything I’ve ever been through built me,” Gray said. “I know what not to do, the mistakes not to make. I’ve been there, done that. … I’ve been down before, but coming up is amazing.”
Nearly 400 miles south of the Twin Cities, Gray began her collegiate track and field career at Iowa Western Community College in Council Bluffs. One of her older high school teammates ran for Iowa Western and connected Gray with the coaching staff. Gray quickly hit it off with then-assistant coach Shellene Williams — a fellow Jamaica native.
Doug Marshall, former Iowa Western track and field coach, said Gray seldom said a word when she first arrived on campus. But her competitive fire was undeniable.
“People that do the 400 [meter] hurdle are a little bit crazy,” Marshall quipped. “If you talk to D-Gray, you’ll notice she’s a little bit crazy in the best way possible. She takes it into the event, and she just goes. That’s really what I love about her.”