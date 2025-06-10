Gophers

Gophers hurdler Dyandra Gray, from Jamaica, keeps trimming time ahead of NCAA meet

Dyandra Gray is one of the Gophers to watch at the NCAA Track & Field Championships in Eugene, Ore.

By Jake Epstein

The Minnesota Star Tribune
June 10, 2025 at 5:00PM
Gophers track standout Dyandra Gray, right, has posted a personal best time in the 400-meter hurdles five times since April 30. (Gophers Athletics)

Growing up in the track and field mecca of Jamaica, Dyandra Gray didn’t consider herself a runner. But she discovered a natural gift for hurdling in high school.

That talent led Gray to compete among Jamaica’s elite hurdlers. It presented Gray with a life-altering decision in 2020: Stay in her native country for another year or attend college in the United States.

“The process was really scary because you’re moving to a different country,” Gray said. “COVID hit, and there were no visits, so we were just talking over the phone. But I think that was the best decision I ever made.”

More than five years after arriving in the U.S., Gray will conclude her college career at the NCAA Championships in Eugene, Ore., on Wednesday. With five personal bests set since just April 30, Gray will represent the Gophers in the 400-meter hurdles.

“Every failure, everything I’ve ever been through built me,” Gray said. “I know what not to do, the mistakes not to make. I’ve been there, done that. … I’ve been down before, but coming up is amazing.”

Gophers track standout Dyandra Gray has run a personal best time in the 400-meter hurdles five times since April 30. (Gophers Athletics)

Nearly 400 miles south of the Twin Cities, Gray began her collegiate track and field career at Iowa Western Community College in Council Bluffs. One of her older high school teammates ran for Iowa Western and connected Gray with the coaching staff. Gray quickly hit it off with then-assistant coach Shellene Williams — a fellow Jamaica native.

Doug Marshall, former Iowa Western track and field coach, said Gray seldom said a word when she first arrived on campus. But her competitive fire was undeniable.

“People that do the 400 [meter] hurdle are a little bit crazy,” Marshall quipped. “If you talk to D-Gray, you’ll notice she’s a little bit crazy in the best way possible. She takes it into the event, and she just goes. That’s really what I love about her.”

Gray said she soon fell in love with her new home in the Midwest. With a large Caribbean contingent, Gray said her team was a true family. After she helped Iowa Western secure back-to-back NJCAA indoor track titles in 2021 and 2022, Gray reached her next step.

Matt Bingle, the Gophers director of track and field and cross country, saw immense versatility and potential in Gray. He made Gray’s recruitment a priority ahead of the 2023 season.

“We were in a win-now mode,” Bingle said. “We were looking for somebody who was experienced, more mature and could come in and have an impact right away.”

Related Coverage

Gophers

Scoggins: Gophers’ Greek connection could produce NCAA hammer throw title. But from which competitor?

Gophers

Gophers football recruiting tracker: P.J. Fleck reels in five more

Gray’s tenure in Dinkytown commenced as a sprint hurdler. She also competed in the 4x400-meter relay. Just as she’d done in her early days at Iowa Western, Gray remained reserved as she looked to carve out a consistent role with her new program.

“My first year was really tough,” Gray said. “Navigating everything was hard, the training was hard. I had a new coach, so it was hard to connect.”

After dealing with injuries as a senior in 2024, Gray knew she wanted to leave nothing up to chance in her graduate campaign. She shifted away from sprint hurdling, focusing more on 400-meter work. Gray even altered her strategy in the 400-meter hurdles, diverting away from a sprinter-like mentality.

Her tweaks paid immediate dividends, with Gray shaving her 400-meter hurdle personal best down to 56.86 seconds at the NCAA West Regionals. At last season’s Big Ten Championships, for comparison, Gray clocked a 59.53 in the event.

“I wish I was out of my body and just watching the race [instead of] running because it’s so nerve-racking,” Gray said. “I just gotta run. No matter who’s in my race, I just gotta go and trust myself. My nerves help me [with that].”

While Gray will soon reach a stage every college athlete dreams of, she said she wishes she could bring her mother along with her. Still, Gray knows her “biggest cheerleader” will make herself heard all the way from Manchester, Jamaica.

“My mom is my hero,” Gray said. “She has sacrificed so much since I started doing track. My first pair of spikes, she bought them. The first time I got hurt, she brought me to every doctor’s appointment. If you look in every Gophers comment section [on social media], she’s right there cheering me on.”

For Gray, once a young girl in track-crazed Jamaica who thought she couldn’t run, all that’s left in a storied college career is one final event to make her mark.

“I cry because thinking back on everything I’ve been through since I got here, it’s like ‘Wow,’” Gray said. “It’s all happening at the best time. It’s all coming together. Everything I went through was all worth it.”

Four other events to watch

• The Gophers’ Greek hammer throwers Angelos Mantzouranis and Kostas Zaltos are both national title contenders this week. Mantzouranis won the NCAA West Regional with a 76.1-meter throw, while Zaltos finished second at 75.63 meters.

Two-time Big Ten long jump champion Charles Godfred earned a bid to the NCAA Championships with the No. 2 long jump mark in West Regional history.

• The men’s 4x100-meter relay team of Zion Campbell, Kion Benjamin, Aaron Charles and Devin Augustine will be the second-ever Gophers 4x100-meter relay team to compete at the NCAA Championships.

• Ali Weimer is the other Gophers women’s track representative at the NCAA Championships, joining Gray. Weimer is the first Gopher to qualify for the women’s 10,000 meter since 2019.

about the writer

about the writer

Jake Epstein

Intern

Jake Epstein is an intern for the Minnesota Star Tribune sports department.

See Moreicon

More from Gophers

See More

Gophers

A Gophers hurdler from Jamaica keeps trimming time ahead of NCAA meet

card image

Dyandra Gray is one of the Gophers to watch at this week's NCAA Track & Field Championships in Eugene, Ore.

Gophers

Gophers standout Braun is healthy again and headed to a national team tryout camp

card image

Sports

Former Gophers football standouts embrace being basketball dads

card image