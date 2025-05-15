Kostas Zaltos’ track and field résumé includes three Big Ten championships, one NCAA silver medal and two NCAA bronze medals in the hammer throw.
He set a singular goal for his final season in a Gophers uniform.
“W-I-N,” Zaltos said, spelling out the word slowly for emphasis. “Win it all. Nothing else. If I get second or third, my season is not what I want it to [be].”
He knows winning that elusive national championship won’t be easy because he has collected good intel on his main competition.
They share an apartment.
Zaltos and Angelos Mantzouranis are not just roomies, friends, teammates and fellow natives of Greece. They also rank among the best in the world in the hammer throw.
Mantzouranis, a sophomore, recently recorded a throw of 78.61 meters, the sixth-best mark in the world this year and the third-best in NCAA history. That throw qualified him for the World Athletics Championships in Tokyo in September.
Zaltos, a graduate student, posted a throw of 77.91 meters, which is ninth-best in the world this year and eighth-best in NCAA history. It was a school-record mark that deserves an asterisk because his throw — and an earlier attempt at the same meet — would have traveled even farther if the ball hadn’t struck a tree in the landing sector.