Gophers women’s basketball plays host to Montana

The Grizzlies have already beaten a Big Ten team this season.

By Kent Youngblood

The Minnesota Star Tribune
November 24, 2024 at 5:40AM
Gophers coach Dawn Plitzuweit gestures during the second half og Wednesday's game against Eastern Illinois. (Abbie Parr)

2 p.m. Sunday vs. Montana at Williams Arena

TV, radio: BTN+, 96.7-FM

Gophers update: This is the last home game for the Gophers (5-0) before heading to New Orleans to play in the Big Easy Classic next weekend. And it’s the second game for the Gophers without leading scorer Maura Braun, who re-injured her right foot prior to Wednesday’s 81-52 victory over Eastern Illinois. ... Backup center Annika Stewart has scored in double figures in five of six games and is averaging better than 13 points per game. After starting the season 3-for-22 on three-pointers, Grace Grocholski hit four of seven while leading the team with 16 points vs. Eastern Illinois. In her first start in place of Braun, Minnetonka freshman Tori McKinney had 14 points on 3-for-5 shooting, getting to the free throw line eight times.

Grizzlies update: Montana is 3-2 after losing at North Dakota in Grand Forks on Thursday. But among those three wins is an 82-68 victory over new Big Ten member Washington last Sunday, a game the Grizzlies opened with a 22-10 first quarter. Sophomore guard Mack Konig — the only Grizzlies player averaging in double figures in scoring (12.4) had 24 vs. Washington, which held the Huskies to 35.5% shooting overall and 2-for-14 on three-pointers.

about the writer

Kent Youngblood

Reporter

Kent Youngblood has covered sports for the Star Tribune for more than 20 years.

