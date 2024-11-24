Gophers women’s basketball plays host to Montana

Gophers update: This is the last home game for the Gophers (5-0) before heading to New Orleans to play in the Big Easy Classic next weekend. And it’s the second game for the Gophers without leading scorer Maura Braun, who re-injured her right foot prior to Wednesday’s 81-52 victory over Eastern Illinois. ... Backup center Annika Stewart has scored in double figures in five of six games and is averaging better than 13 points per game. After starting the season 3-for-22 on three-pointers, Grace Grocholski hit four of seven while leading the team with 16 points vs. Eastern Illinois. In her first start in place of Braun, Minnetonka freshman Tori McKinney had 14 points on 3-for-5 shooting, getting to the free throw line eight times.