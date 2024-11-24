2 p.m. Sunday vs. Montana at Williams Arena
Gophers women’s basketball plays host to Montana
The Grizzlies have already beaten a Big Ten team this season.
TV, radio: BTN+, 96.7-FM
Gophers update: This is the last home game for the Gophers (5-0) before heading to New Orleans to play in the Big Easy Classic next weekend. And it’s the second game for the Gophers without leading scorer Maura Braun, who re-injured her right foot prior to Wednesday’s 81-52 victory over Eastern Illinois. ... Backup center Annika Stewart has scored in double figures in five of six games and is averaging better than 13 points per game. After starting the season 3-for-22 on three-pointers, Grace Grocholski hit four of seven while leading the team with 16 points vs. Eastern Illinois. In her first start in place of Braun, Minnetonka freshman Tori McKinney had 14 points on 3-for-5 shooting, getting to the free throw line eight times.
Grizzlies update: Montana is 3-2 after losing at North Dakota in Grand Forks on Thursday. But among those three wins is an 82-68 victory over new Big Ten member Washington last Sunday, a game the Grizzlies opened with a 22-10 first quarter. Sophomore guard Mack Konig — the only Grizzlies player averaging in double figures in scoring (12.4) had 24 vs. Washington, which held the Huskies to 35.5% shooting overall and 2-for-14 on three-pointers.
Gophers women’s basketball improves to 7-0, dominate Montana in second game without injured Mara Braun
The Gophers jumped out to a 22-point lead after one quarter and never eased off against the Grizzlies.