Leading from start to finish, getting multiple contributions from the starting lineup, the Gophers entered the stretch run of the regular season with a 74-68 victory over Northwestern at Williams Arena Friday afternoon.

The game was a a reschedule of a Dec. 31 game postponed by COVID-19 issues within the Northwestern program.

Laura Bagwell-Katalinich played probably her best game in two seasons with the Gophers, scoring 19 points on 6-for-9 shooting, grabbing 12 rebounds, getting two assists and generally giving the Gophers (12-14 overall, 5-9 in the Big Ten) their energy in the victory, Minnesota's third in five games. Gadiva Hubbard hit five of eight three-pointers and scored 19. Sara Scalia scored in double figures for the 16th straight game (18 points) and reached 1,000 points for her career.

All that was enough – despite some stretches of difficult offensive execution – for the Gophers to beat the Wildcats (13-9, 5-6), who struggled mightily to score until the fourth quarter.

The Gophers led by as many as 18 in the second quarter, and by 15 with 4 minutes left in the game.

Veronica Burton scored a game-high 27 points, getting 11 of those in Northwestern's 27-point fourth quarter. Courtney Shaw had 13.

The Gophers did just enough to hold on after going up 15 on two free throws by Bagwell-Katalinich with 4:48 left.

At that point Northwestern got hot, with Burton leading the way. After making just three of 18 threes over the first three quarters, Northwestern hit five of eight in the fourth.

All five starters scored in the first 10 minutes, with Hubbard hitting all three of her three-pointers and scoring nine of the Gophers' points in the team's 18-8 first quarter. The lead might have been bigger had the Gophers not turned the ball over five times, which resulted in all eight Northwestern points.

Somehow, the Wildcats continued to struggle trying to make shots. But the combination of too many Gophers fouls and lapses in post defense allowed Northwester, which shot just 5-for-16 in the quarter, to cut the Gophers' 10-point lead to seven at the half.

Shaw scored nine of 19 points for Northwestern in the second quarter, which got eight points from the free throw line.

Bagwell-Katalinich provided a spark as the Gophers opened the second half on an 11-0 run to go up 45-27. She had five points, two rebounds and a steal that resulted in a three-pointer by Deja Winters to end the run. That put the Gophers up 18. With the Gophers going three minutes without scoring, Northwestern scored the next seven points to pull within 11. That's as close as they got in the quarter, though, with two Scalia free throws putting the Gophers up 52-39 entering the fourth.