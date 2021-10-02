The No. 4-ranked Gophers women's hockey team lost 4-2 to No. 3 Ohio State on Friday night at Ridder Arena in the season opener for the program's 25th season.

Trailing by two goals, Minnesota pulled goalie Lauren Bench with about 2½ minutes, and the strategy worked briefly when Taylor Heise scored from behind the net with 2:09 left.

But about a minute later, Paetyn Levis of the Buckeyes got an empty-net goal to restore the two-goal margin.

Levis, a senior forward from Rogers, is one of seven Minnesotans on the Ohio State roster.

Clair DeGeorge scored two goals and also had an assist on Paetyn's goal for the Buckeyes (3-0), who swept St. Thomas last weekend in Columbus.

Forward Peyton Hemp, a freshman from Andover, gave Minnesota a 1-0 lead just over 5½ minutes into the game.

She took a pass from Heise, a senior forward from Red Wing, on the left side and beat goalie Andrea Braendli from low in the right circle.

DeGeorge answered for OSU at 13:08 on a 2-on-1 rush on a power play.

Jenna Buglioni put the Buckeyes ahead 2-1 at 7:57 of the second period. Then DeGeorge got her second goal at 12:01 to make it 3-1.

Lauren Bench had 20 saves for the Gophers. Braendli stopped 34 shots for the Buckeyes.

Ohio State was 1-for-5 on the power play, the Gophers 0-for-2.

The last time the two teams met, Ohio State swept then-No. 2 Minnesota 2-1 and 3-2 on Feb, 12-13 at Ridder to win the season series 4-2.