The first 10 minutes were a blueprint for what would happen to the Gophers women’s basketball team Sunday afternoon at Williams Arena.

In the first quarter against Drake in Minnesota’s second and final nonconference game, the Gophers came out ineffective on both offense and defense, were thrown into a quick hole and never recovered in a 99-66 loss to the 2-2 Bulldogs.

And it was all there from the start. Drake opened the game hitting 11 of its first 15 shots, hitting five of its first six three-pointers and led by 16 after a quarter.

Drake’s lead was 22 points, up 56-34 by halftime in a game whose outcome was never really in question.

And then, the second half: The Gophers went with one point and no field goals for the first 5:13 of the third quarters as the Drake lead swelled to 70-37. The Bulldogs led by 38 entering the fourth.

To be fair, Lindsay Whalen’s Gophers (1-1) are still shorthanded. Freshman Caroline Strande returned from injury to play in her first game, giving Whalen eight healthy players, with potential starters Sara Scalia and Laura Bagwell-Katalinich still out.

But, even short-handed, a team should not allow an opponent to score 99 points, tied for the most allowed by a Whalen-coached team. Drake shot 47.8 percent overall, made 11 of 22 three-pointers and had a 26-9 edge on the break, a 16-4 edge on points off turnovers and a 24-6 edge on free throws made.

Kierra Collier led the Bulldogs with 24 points, one of five Bulldog players in double figures.

The Gophers were led by Jasmine Powell’s 22 points. Gadiva Hubbard scored 17. Kadi Sissoko had 12. She did not start the game, but entered after the first whistle.

But the Gophers could never stop the balanced Bulldogs, either on the perimeter or on dribble penetration.

The Gophers (1-1) host Michigan State Wednesday in the Big Ten Conference opener.