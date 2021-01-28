With sophomore guard Sara Scalia scoring a career-high 30 points the Gophers beat Purdue 77-72 Thursday at Williams Arena for their third victory in a row.

Scalia's night included a career-high six three-pointers made – she was 6-for-10 on long range – to go with four rebounds and an assist. She was 10-for-17 overall, and she made all four of her free throws.

Kadi Sissoko had 17 points and five rebounds. Jasmine Powell scored 12 points with five rebounds and six assists for the Gophers, now 5-7 overall, 4-6 in Big Ten Conference play.

Purdue (6-7, 3-6) was led by Brooke Moore's 20 points.

With just under 7 minutes left Purdue tied it on a free throw by Fatou Diagne.

But, with 6:13 left, Powell fed Scalia for a corner three. Moments later Powell fed Sissoko for a layup. She was fouled, and made the free throw with 4:45 left for a six-point lead.

The two teams traded free throws, then the Gophers forced a shot clock violation with 3:38 left. Sissoko's put-back of a Scalia miss put the Gophers, up eight, in control.

Purdue used some late Gophers turnovers to pull within 75-72 in the closing minutes, but Kayla Merson and Alexia Smith each hit one of two free throws down the stretch.

Come back to startribune.com for more on this game later Thursday evening.