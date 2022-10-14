MANKATO – Grace Zumwinkle, a fifth-year senior forward, had a hat trick and one assist as the No. 2 Gophers women's hockey team routed winless Minnesota State Mankato 11-0 on Friday afternoon at Mayo Clinic Health System Event Center.

Minnesota (3-0, 3-0 WCHA) led 3-0 after one period, 6-0 after two.

Zumwinkle scored a power-play goal in th seventh minute of the game and her second goal with 26 seconds left in the opening period. She got her third goal midway through the second. Teammates Abbey Murphy, a redshirt sophomore forward, and Nelli Laitinen, a freshman defenseman, each had a goal and two assists while sophomore Skylar Vetter made 17 saves for the shutout.

Two goalies for the Mavericks (0-5, 0-5) combined for 49 saves. Three of MSU Mankato's previous losses were by one goal, the other by two.

The second game of the home-and-home series will be at 2 p.m. Saturday at Ridder Arena. The Gophers lead the all-time series 99-4-3.