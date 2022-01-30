When the goal is to end a four-game losing streak, you'll take a win any way you can.

Sunday at Williams Arena, the Gophers women's basketball team struggled offensively, again. They shot 34.5 percent. Up five entering the fourth quarter, they made just three of 12 shots in the final 10 minutes.

But they did enough to beat Wisconsin, 57-55, in the first game since point guard Jasmine Powell announced she would enter the NCAA's transfer portal.

With the score tied, Deja Winters was fouled taking a three-point shot. She hit all three free throws to put the Gophers (10-12 overall, 3-7 in the Big Ten) up 57-54 with 50.4 seconds left.

The Badgers Sydney Hillard hit one of two free throws with 39.9 seconds left to make it a two-point game.

Out of a timeout, Minnesota's Sara Scalia drove for a shot, but missed. The Gophers appeared to get the offensive board. But, because Scalia's shot had not hit the rim, the Gophers had a shot clock violation, giving the ball to the Badgers with 9.9 seconds left.

With 4.2 seconds left, Winters blocked Hillard's layup attempt. As time expired Brooke Schramek's shot didn't fall.

Scalia finished with 16 points on a difficult night in which she made just six of 18 shots, two of 10 three-pointers. Gadiva Hubbard, replacing Powell in the starting lineup, had 10 points, nine rebounds and seven assists. Laura Bagwell-Katalinich came off the bench to score 10 points.

Hilliard and Schramek each had 14 for the Badgers (5-15, 2-8).

The Gophers are now 6-1 vs. Wisconsin under coach Lindsay Whalen and have won five straight vs. the Badgers.

The Gophers again struggled out of the gate, shooting just 4-for-14 and turning the ball over five times while scoring just 11 first-quarter points. The good news: Wisconsin wasn't a lot better. Still, the Badgers out-scored Minnesota 7-2 over the final 3:10 of the quarter to lead 13-11 entering the second.

The Gophers trailed by a point after Hilliard hit two free throws with 4:36 left in the half.

Then the Gophers went on an 8-2 run. Scalia put-back a Bagwell-Katalinich miss. Next time down Bagwell-Katalinich got an offensive rebound, was fouled and hit both free throws. After Wisconsin scored, the Gophers turned two straight Badgers turnovers into fast-break baskets by Scalia and Bagwell-Katalinich. The Gophers led 28-25 at the break.

It appeared the Gophers were ready to take control of the game early in the third. Getting four points from Kadi Sissoko, the Gophers opened the second half on an 11-5 run to take a 39-30 lead with 5:20 left in the quarter. But the Gophers went about 3 minutes without scoring, prompting an 8-0 Badgers run that put them within a point. But a three by Scalia and a late basket by Bagwell-Katalinich pushed the lead back to four entering the fourth quarter.