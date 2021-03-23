The Gophers women's basketball team announced on Tuesday that they will be in the inaugural field for the women's Battle 4 Atlantis tournament at Paradise Island in the Bahamas from November 20-22.

The field also features Connecticut and Paige Bueckers, the Hopkins standout who has taken the college basketball world by storm and scored 24 points in her NCAA Tournament debut on Sunday.

On top of Bueckers, UConn and head coach Geno Auriemma are adding Azzi Fudd, one of the most hyped women's basketball prospects in history, to next year's class.

The rest of the field includes South Carolina, Buffalo, Oklahoma, Oregon, South Florida and Syracuse.

While the Gophers struggled during the 2019-2020 season, finishing 8-13 and 7-11 in Big Ten Conference play, they return three leading scorers next season in Jasmine Powell, Sara Scalia and Kadi Sissoko.

On top of that, seniors Gadiva Hubbard and Laura Bagwell Katalinich have an extra year of eligibility, if they choose to use it.