Noah Berghammer homered and Riley Swenson and Chase Stanke each added an RBI as the Gophers baseball team beat Nebraska 3-1 to take two of three games in the weekend series at Siebert Field.

Danielle Williams pitched a complete game, four-hitter as Northwestern beat the Gophers softball team 3-1 in the regular-season finale at Jane Sage Cowles stadium.

Natalie DenHartog homered for the Gophers and Autumn Pease (10-13) pitched four innings for the loss.