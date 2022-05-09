Noah Berghammer homered and Riley Swenson and Chase Stanke each added an RBI as the Gophers baseball team beat Nebraska 3-1 to take two of three games in the weekend series at Siebert Field.
Danielle Williams pitched a complete game, four-hitter as Northwestern beat the Gophers softball team 3-1 in the regular-season finale at Jane Sage Cowles stadium.
Natalie DenHartog homered for the Gophers and Autumn Pease (10-13) pitched four innings for the loss.
Lynx
Souhan: Lynx need effectiveness at point guard, not promise
Former Gophers star Rachel Banham is hoping to follow fellow Gopher Lindsay Whalen in positional success with the Lynx.
Sports
Cloud, Austin spark Mystics to 78-66 victory over Lynx
Natasha Cloud scored all 19 of her points in the first half, Shakira Austin had a double-double in her first career start and the Washington Mystics beat the Minnesota Lync 78-66 on Sunday night.
Wild
Wild fails to generate another multigoal comeback
For the fourth time in as many games in this series, the team that scored first went on to win.
Sports
Lightning strike early, beat Maple Leafs 7-3 to even series
Ross Colton scored twice, Andrei Vasilevskiy had 22 saves and the Tampa Bay Lightning got off to a fast start and beat the Toronto Maple Leafs 7-3 in Game 4 on Sunday night to even their first-round playoff series.
Lynx
Lynx see offense go quiet to end first half, lose home opener to Mystics
The Lynx were outscored 29-6 over the final 12-plus minutes of the first half by Washington, which was playing without star Elena Delle Donne.