Gophers gameday

7:30 p.m. vs. St. Louis • FS1, 100.3 FM

Gophers update: The Gophers (6-1) are looking to bounce back after suffering their first loss of the season Tuesday, 92-65 at No. 13 Illinois. It was their largest margin of defeat since the 2018-19 season. Gophers senior forward Brandon Johnson returned Tuesday after missing one game because of a sprained left ankle. Johnson had eight points, eight rebounds and two blocks off the bench. Sophomore Isaiah Ihnen, who replaced Johnson for his second straight career start, had three points, seven rebounds and two blocks.

Billikens update: The U's final nonconference opponent, St. Louis (6-0), will likely be the toughest. The Billikens outrebounded North Carolina State by 27 in an 80-69 win Thursday. They were led by their four-guard lineup of Javonte Perkins, Jordan Goodwin, Yuri Collins and Gibson Jimerson, who combined for 65 points and 25 rebounds. Richmond and St. Louis were picked to finish 1-2 in the Atlantic 10 preseason poll. They've beaten SEC opponents Kentucky and LSU, respectively. Goodwin is arguably the best rebounding guard in college basketball. A 6-foot-3 senior, he is averaging a double-double for the second straight season with 15.2 points and an Atlantic 10-best 11.0 rebounds per game. Goodwin was the only player in Division I last season to rank in the top 100 nationally in rebounds with a listed height of 6-3 or shorter. He averaged 10.4 rebounds as a junior and 7.5 rebounds as a freshman and sophomore.

Marcus Fuller