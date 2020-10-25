As 2020 has demonstrated time and time again, it’s sure isn’t 2019 anymore.

That certainly was on display Saturday night at TCF Bank Stadium, when the 21st-ranked Gophers opened the COVID-19-delayed Big Ten football season with a 49-24 loss to No. 18 Michigan.

A Minnesota team that a year ago found ways to prevail in three tight nonconference contests, win seven of nine Big Ten games and take down an SEC power in the Outback Bowl, this year had no answer against an explosive Michigan squad that exploited the Gophers defense and feasted on their special teams.

The Wolverines, 9-4 last year, used a 70-yard touchdown run by Zach Charbonnet, a fumble return TD on a sack of Gophers quarterback Tanner Morgan and a 66-yard kickoff return to set up a TD and help build a 35-17 halftime lead. Also big for Michigan: Gophers coach P.J. Fleck’s decision to try a fake punt from the Minnesota 31-yard line late in the second quarter. It didn’t work, and the Wolverines cashed in the great field position for a touchdown, its fifth of the half.

In retaining the Little Brown Jug, Michigan rushed for 256 yards (8.6 per carry), taking advantage of a Gophers defense that was replacing seven starters, including four NFL draft picks. The points were the most Minnesota has given up since 55-31 loss at Illinois in 2018.

Michigan running back Hassan Haskins celebrated a second-quarter touchdown against the Gophers.

Hassan Haskins rushed six times for 82 yards and two TDs, while quarterback Joe Milton went 15-for-22 for 225 yards and a score and carried eight times for 52 yards and a TD. Michigan’s six offensive TDs came on drives that averaged just more than five plays.

Morgan completed 18 of 31 passes for 197 yards and a TD, including nine completions for 101 yards to reigning Big Ten receiver of the year Rashod Bateman. Mo Ibrahim rushed 26 times for 140 yards and two TDs.

The game, played in front of 589 fans because of COVID-19 restrictions, started well enough for the Gophers. Preston Jelen blocked Will Hunt’s punt, setting up Minnesota at the Wolverines 17. Two plays later, Morgan found tight end Ko Kieft all alone in the end zone for a 14-yard touchdown and 7-0 Gophers lead only 2:16 into the first quarter.

Michigan, however, wasted no time tying the score 7-7. On the first play of the possession, Charbonnet sprinted through a huge hole and 70 yards for a touchdown.

The Gophers went three-and-out, and Michigan took over at the Minnesota 45 after a 31-yard punt by Matthew Stephenson.

Michigan drove to the Gophers 14, but Mariano Sori-Marin and Tyler Nubin knocked Charbonnet for as 6-yard loss on third-and 2, and Jacob Moody’s 38-yard field goal attempt was wide right.

Michigan immediately made it 14-7 when Michael Barrett, on a safety blitz, sacked Morgan. The ball popped in the air, and Donovan Jeter grabbed it and ran 15 yards for a touchdown.

Minnesota responded with a 10-play, 79-yard drive that ended with a 29-yard field goal by Brock Walker to make it 14-10. With the Gophers backed up to their 10, Morgan hit Chris Autman-Bell, who made a great adjustment, for a 45-yard gain to the Michigan 45.

Michigan’s special teams struck with a 66-yard kickoff return by Michael Barrett to the Minnesota 8. Two plays later, Milton connected with Ben Mason for an 8-yard TD strike and 21-10 lead.

The Gophers got right back in it with a 10-play, 75-yard drive capped by Ibrahim’s 16-yard TD run that cut Michigan’s lead to 21-17.

Again, Michigan responded, going 77 yards in 10 plays, taking a 28-17 lead on Haskins’ 4-yard TD run.

Then came a key decision by Fleck that backfired.

Facing fourth-and-4 from their 31, the Gophers ran a fake punt, with Kieft taking a direct snap. He was stopped for a 2-yard loss, Michigan took over at the Minnesota 29, and Haskins’ 4-yard TD run made it 35-17 with 1 minute left in the half.

The Gophers went three-and-out – using a timeout in the process – with Stephenson’s 18-yard punt setting up Michigan at the Minnesota 47. The Wolverines moved to the 30, but Moody’s 48-yard field-goal attempt was wide left.

Minnesota opened the third quarter with the ball and promptly drove 71 yards in 11 plays, cutting the Michigan lead to 35-24 on Ibrahim’s 4-yard TD run. That didn’t faze Michigan, which marched 68 yards in nine plays, boosting its lead to 42-24 on Milton’s 2-yard TD run.

Behind a 38-yard connection from Morgan to Bateman, the Gophers drove to Michigan’s 4, but Morgan overthrew an open Ibrahim in the end zone on fourth down. The Wolverines took over at the 4 and needed only five plays to cover 96 yards for a 49-24 lead.