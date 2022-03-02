Junior post player Klarke Sconiers has announced her decision to leave the Gophers women's basketball program and enter the NCAA portal.

Because of the extra year of eligibility awarded by the NCAA for the COVID-19 pandemic, Sconiers, who attended Christ the King High School in Queens, New York, will have two years of eligibility remaining.

The move is not a big surprise, considering Sconiers had seen her playing time diminish this season as freshman Rose Micheaux had earned a starting spot. Sconiers played 80 minutes in 11 appearances this season, averaging 1.5 rebounds a 1.0 points. As a sophomore Sconiers started 14 of 21 games, averaging 6.4 points and 4.0 rebounds.

The Gophers are now thin at the post position, with seniors Kayla Merson and Bailey Helgren in their final years. Erin Hedman is the only post player on the roster behind Micheaux heading into next year.

The 10th-ranked recruiting class coming in does include forward Mallory Heyer, and the post player shortage is something that, presumably, Gophers coach Lindsay Whalen and her staff would address via the transfer portal.

Sconiers is the second player to leave the team and enter the portal this season. Guard Jasmine Powell made that decision earlier this season.