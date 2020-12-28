On Monday morning, Mohamed Ibrahim was the recipient of good news, learning that he was named a third-team All-America running back by the Associated Press.

On Monday afternoon, Ibrahim delivered the good news to the Gophers, announcing via Twitter that he will return to the team for the 2021 season.

"I am extremely grateful for all the individual success that I have been fortunate to accomplish during my four years as a Gopher," Ibrahim's tweet began. "However, I know I would not be able to accomplish any of it without my teammates and my coaches.

" … Football is the ultimate team game and any honor I receive is shared with everyone in the program. With that said, I am looking forward to coming back and making more memories in 2021 — which also will include getting my degree."

Ibrahim, who was named Big Ten Running Back of the Year this season, led the conference in rushing yards (1,076), rushing yards per game (153.7) and rushing touchdowns (15) in seven games. He led the nation in rushing attempts per game (28.71), ranked third in yards per game, fourth in points per game (12.9), tied for fifth in rushing TDs and sixth in all-purpose yards per game (168.4).

The AP's first-team All-America running backs were Alabama's Najee Harris and Iowa State's Breece Hall. Buffalo's Jaret Patterson and North Carolina's Javonte Williams earned second-team honors, and the other third-team selection was North Carolina's Michael Carter.

Ibrahim is the Gophers' first running back to earn AP All-America honors since Laurence Maroney made the third team in 2005. Last season, former Gophers safety Antoine Winfield was a first-team AP All-America, and former receiver Rashod Bateman made the third team.

A Baltimore native, Ibrahim has two years of eligibility remaining, with the NCAA not charging players a season of eligibility in 2020 because of the coronavirus pandemic. Ibrahim has rushed for at least 100 yards in eight consecutive games, a school record. His 2,840 career rushing yards rank ninth in school history, and his 31 rushing TDs rank sixth.