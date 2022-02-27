On the evening of Jan. 15, the Gophers men's hockey team hit the low point of its season. The Alaska Nanooks, orphans from the broken-up WCHA and a team that had won only five of 21 games, left 3M Arena at Mariucci with a series split after a 3-2 victory.

That result left the Gophers a pedestrian 13-9 record and a precarious spot at No. 12 in the PairWise Ratings. It also prompted coach Bob Motzko to offer this blunt assessment of his team's effort:

"We were conveniently good when it was convenient for us tonight,'' he said. "When it wasn't convenient, we lost a little interest.''

Flash forward eight weeks, and those mid-January Gophers are distant memory. Instead, Motzko and his team are Big Ten regular-season champions and one of the hottest squads in the country. The Gophers secured that title in the first period when Notre Dame's 2-1 win and series sweep over Michigan went final, and Minnesota punctuated the festivities with an 8-0 thrashing of Wisconsin on Saturday night in front of a raucous 10,069 at Mariucci. Trailing Michigan by two points in the standings entering the weekend, the Gophers finished with 55 points to the Wolverines' 51.

With their eighth consecutive triumph, the Gophers sit at No. 4 in the PairWise, the mathematical formula that the NCAA uses to help fill and seed its tournament. Minnesota (23-11, 18-6 Big Ten) is a lock to make the 16-team NCAA field and could land a No. 1 regional seed. And to the Big Ten victor goes the spoils of a first-round bye into a conference tournament semifinal on March 12 at Mariucci, while the other six league teams must play best-of-three first-round series next weekend.

That January upset against Alaska came only six days after a bigger stunner to the program: Senior Jack LaFontaine, the reigning Mike Richter Award winner as the nation's top goalie, abruptly signed with the NHL's Carolina Hurricanes, a move that caused some both outside and inside the program to wonder if the Gophers' postseason aspirations were finished. Suddenly, junior Justen Close, who had appeared in only four relief appearances the previous two seasons, was thrust into the No. 1 job.

Turns out, the Saskatchewanian was more than up to the task, putting up superior numbers to LaFontaine's stats this season. Close has posted an 11-3 record with a 1.73 goals-against average and .928 save percentage. LaFontaine, now with Chicago Wolves of the AHL, was 12-8 with a 2.69 GAA and .900 save percentage.

"He's so calm and he stays so compact, so he's in a position to react,'' Motzko said of Close on Friday. "He has no wasted movement, and that's what's critical for goaltenders.''

Coming off a 20-save shutout on Friday, Close blanked the Badgers with 24 stops in the finale.

The Badgers (9-22-3, 6-17-1) appeared to score at 7:37 of the first, but a video review ruled goaltender interference. During the review, Notre Dame's win over Michigan went final.

As if on cue, the Gophers quickly took control. At 9:04 of the first, Meyers scored his fourth goal in two games, blasting a shot past Badgers goalie Cameron Rowe. Only 21 seconds later, freshman Tristan Broz scored for a 2-0 lead, and the Mariucci crowd roared with joy.

Bryce Brodzinski's power-play goal made it 3-0 in the second. The Gophers poured it on in the third on goals by Sammy Walker, Mike Koster, Knies, Rhett Pitlick and Grant Cruikshank.

During their eight-game win streak, the Gophers have tightened up on defense, allowing two or fewer goals seven times. And when they fell behind 3-0 in the first period last week at Penn State, their offense responded with a dominant showing in a 6-4 win.

Five wins in the streak came with Olympians Meyers, Matthew Knies and Brock Faber in Beijing with Team USA. The Gophers didn't miss a beat, relying on their depth. Since returning last Saturday at Penn State, Meyers, the team's leading scorer with 33 points on 15 goals and 18 assists, has been on a tear. He had three assists against the Nittany Lions, potted his first collegiate hat trick Friday against the Badgers and started the scoring Saturday.

"It was a tough trip home,'' Motzko said of the Olympians' four-flight trek. "… They made that effort to get back with their teammates.''

That effort, it turns out, helped secure a Big Ten championship.