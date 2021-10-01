The start of the Gophers men's hockey season will have to wait.
The Gophers and Alaska on Friday postponed this weekend's series because of health and safety concerns at Alaska. The teams were scheduled to play Saturday and Sunday afternoon at 3M Arena at Mariucci.
So the Gophers are now scheduled to open their season Oct. 8-9 against Mercyhurst.
The series with Alaska has been rescheduled for Jan. 14-15, at 3M Arena at Mariucci. Those who had tickets to this Saturday's game can use them for the Jan. 14 game, and those who had tickets for Sunday can use them Jan. 15.
