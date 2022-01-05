Gophers senior Sean Sutherlin had already played two league games, but he experienced a welcome-to-the-Big Ten moment when Illinois' 7-foot, 285-pound Kofi Cockburn spiked his shot into the third row in the first half Tuesday night.

The Williams Arena crowd gasped at Cockburn's intimidating defensive display, but his dominance scoring in the paint was something the Gophers really had no answer for like many opposing teams.

Arguably the Big Ten's top center, Cockburn helped the Illini pick up where they left off before a COVID-19 pause with 29 points, 10 rebounds, and four blocks in the Gophers' 76-53 loss at Williams Arena.

The Gophers (10-2, 1-2 in the Big Ten) had to wait nearly two weeks to play after their Dec. 29 game against Alcorn State was canceled and Sunday's matchup with Illinois was postponed. Both opponents joined the disturbing trend of COVID outbreaks across the country.

First-year Gophers coach Ben Johnson's squad had been able to stay safe from the virus, but the extended time off and missed nonconference warmup seemed to affect their momentum.

Illinois (10-3, 3-0) had 10 players out with health and safety protocols during the pause, but it took control on their All-American big man's broad shoulders.

Cockburn had 17 points in the second half. And Illinois also won the battle of the boards 52-26 and outscored Minnesota 42-18 in points in the paint.

A 16-point first half deficit was cut to 35-28 after the Gophers forced four straight turnovers to get within striking distance just before halftime.

Cockburn's jump hook broke a scoreless drought from the field that lasted nearly 5 ½ minutes to help the Illini lead 41-30 at halftime, but he was done with showing off his finesse moves.

Opening the second half, the Gophers were outscored 9-0, but the biggest blow was when Cockburn scored on a three-point play after bulldozing Minnesota's big man Eric Curry underneath the basket.

Curry, who finished tied for the team-high with 10 points, was called for a flop warning, but he was doing the best he could to hold his ground. Cockburn even had 55 points combined in two blowout victories against the Gophers last season against 7-footer Liam Robbins, who eventually transferred to Vanderbilt.

The perimeter-heavy Gophers came off the bench with 6-9 transfer Charlie Daniels, but Illinois continued to expose their lack of frontcourt depth. Daniels' jumper made it 53-34, but Cockburn answered with seven straight points, including a powerful two-hand dunk after burying his man deep into the post.

Curry and Daniels were hampered with foul trouble when Cockburn's four straight free throws gave Illinois its biggest lead of the game at 68-40. Cockburn gave the Gophers crowd one last emphatic slam in a crowd of defenders before leaving the game with under four minutes to play.

Illinois coach Brad Underwood would probably have taken out his star center earlier Tuesday night, but this was Cockburn's opportunity to make up for time lost during the COVID break.

The last time the Gophers played in front of their home fans before Tuesday was in a 72-56 win against Green Bay on Dec. 22, but they had to come from behind after trailing at halftime.

After a humbling loss to Illinois, Johnson won't have any nonconference opponents to build his team's confidence back up. Next up will be back-to-back road games against Indiana and Michigan State.

The Gophers' best wins this season have been away from home. They were able to beat Mississippi State and Michigan on the road with respectable defensive performances against big men Tolu Smith and Hunter Dickinson.

But Cockburn was only the beginning for the Gophers, who will face a gauntlet of talented big men in the Big Ten, including Sunday against Indiana's Trayce-Jackson Davis.