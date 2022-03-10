INDIANAPOLIS – Ben Johnson didn't even bother this week to look back on the video of the Gophers men's basketball team's last game against Penn State that resulted in a 21-point blowout loss last month.

Johnson knew that wasn't the same team he was coaching going into Wednesday's Big Ten tournament-opening rematch against the Nittany Lions.

His senior captains, Payton Willis and Eric Curry, were barely able to shake off illness to play on that frustrating mid-February road trip, but they were now back healthy trying to lead a postseason run.

The senior-laden Gophers didn't want Johnson's first season to end with a quick exit in Indianapolis on Wednesday night, but their depth issues continued to cost them in a 60-51 loss to Penn State.

Jamison Battle had 19 points to lead the Gophers, who finished the season with their fifth straight loss.

The Gophers (13-17) collapsed dealing with health issues at the end of the regular season to fall to the bottom of the Big Ten, but they wanted badly to prove they were better than last place.

A month ago, Johnson's team beat Penn State 76-70 to snap a five-game losing streak behind 40 combined points from Curry and Willis. But their senior leaders scored just six points combined five days later feeling under the weather in a 67-46 loss in State College on Feb. 17.

Sure, the Gophers felt that their sophomore standout Battle deserved to All-Big Ten honors this season for his breakout sophomore year. This was clearly a team, though, that relied mostly on seniors in big wins this season.

Whether it was Curry's career-high 22 points in the home win vs. Penn State. Whether it was Willis' career-best 32 points in Minnesota's Jan. 22 win against Rutgers at home. Or whether it was Luke Loewe's 24 points with Willis sidelined in a Feb. 19 victory against Northwestern.

Battle hit back-to-back three-pointers midway through the first half to make sure the Gophers avoided their typical slow start. But Curry, Willis and fellow senior Sean Sutherlin combined for 18 points in the first half to help give their team a 28-24 halftime advantage.

The Nittany Lions (12-17), who advanced to play Ohio State on Thursday, were held to 32% shooting from the field in the first half, but they outscored the Gophers 24-14 to start the second half.

Jalen Pickett, who had 22 points Wednesday, scored a three-point play to extend Penn State's lead to 48-42 with 9:09 remaining, but Willis answered with his first field goal of the second half on a three-pointer.

The Gophers had to play Wednesday without their third-leading scorer, E.J. Stephens, who was sidelined with a migraine. Sutherlin replaced Stephens in the starting lineup, but that took away their main spark off the bench.

Johnson had the shortest rotation among all high major programs in the regular season, but he used only six players for the first time all year. Logging those heavy minutes finally seemed to wear down the Gophers in the end.

Similar to the end of several earlier losses in Big Ten play, the Gophers weren't able to put up a fight late defensively. Penn State shot 59% in the second half to take control.

Seth Lundy, Myles Dread and Pickett combined to hit five three-pointers in the second half, including a deep shot from Pickett to extend Penn State's lead to 54-47.

Curry pulled the Gophers within 54-49 with just over four minutes left, but it wouldn't be the ending he and his fellow seniors were hoping for Wednesday night. They were outscored 16-2 to finish the game.

Pickett was a graduate transfer from Siena, but first-year Nittany Lions coach Micah Shrewsberry brought back four of the team's top five players from last year's team.

Johnson had only one player returning to see the floor this season, so Gophers fans could see almost an entirely new team again when they take the court in 2022-23.