The Gophers are losing their deputy athletic director and chief financial officer, with Rhonda McFarland leaving to work for the state of Idaho, a department spokesman confirmed Friday.

Gophers AD Mark Coyle hired McFarland at the University after working with her at Syracuse and Boise State. Her departure comes one year after Coyle lost his previous deputy AD, John Cunningham, who took over as the AD at Cincinnati.

The Gophers have not filled Cunningham's position.

McFarland has helped the Gophers navigate the COVID-19 pandemic, with the athletic department's estimated losses at $75 million. She previously spent several years working in the Boise State athletic department. She and her husband have two adult sons who live in the Boise area.

For the State of Idaho, McFarland will work as a financial manager.