The Gophers football team landed a commitment Saturday from Prior Lake offensive lineman Greg Johnson. He announced his decision on Twitter.

Johnson is a three-star recruit and the fifth-ranked recruit from Minnesota in the Class of 2023 by 247Sports. He also had offers from Iowa State, Air Force, Wyoming and Northern Iowa, among others. He is teammates at Prior Lake with Martin Owusu, a defensive lineman who committed to the Gophers last week.

The Gophers have seven commitments for 2023, including four from Minnesota — Johnson, Owusu, Reese Tripp (Kasson-Mantorville) and Jerome Williams (Osseo).