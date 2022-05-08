The Gophers football team landed a commitment Saturday from Prior Lake offensive lineman Greg Johnson. He announced his decision on Twitter.
Johnson is a three-star recruit and the fifth-ranked recruit from Minnesota in the Class of 2023 by 247Sports. He also had offers from Iowa State, Air Force, Wyoming and Northern Iowa, among others. He is teammates at Prior Lake with Martin Owusu, a defensive lineman who committed to the Gophers last week.
The Gophers have seven commitments for 2023, including four from Minnesota — Johnson, Owusu, Reese Tripp (Kasson-Mantorville) and Jerome Williams (Osseo).
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Sports
Sports
Abreu, White Sox top Red Sox 3-1 in 10 for 5th win in row
José Abreu hit a go-ahead double in the 10th after the White Sox tied it an inning earlier, helping Chicago beat the Boston Red Sox 3-1 Saturday at windy Fenway Park for its fifth straight win.
Gophers
Gophers land commitment from Prior Lake offensive lineman Greg Johnson
Johnson is the seventh player from the Class of 2023 to commit to the Gophers and the second from Prior Lake.
Sports
Avalanche take 3-0 series lead over Preds with 7-3 win
The Colorado Avalanche lost goalie Darcy Kuemper late in the first period. Their power play is so strong right now that's all they lost.
St. Cloud
Cheers, sighs as St. Cloud celebrates connection to Kentucky Derby
About a third of those in crowd at the White Horse on Saturday were related to the owners of third-place winner Zandon.
Loons
Trapp returns to Loons' starting lineup; Amarilla, Lod are out
Adrien Hunou started at striker against FC Cincinnati as the Minnesota United attack took on a different look.