When Jack LaFontaine plays the first game of his fifth collegiate season for the Gophers next fall, he'll be doing so with a couple of titles: Mike Richter Award winner as men's college hockey's top goalie in 2020-21 and first-team West All-America selection.

LaFontaine was announced as the winner of the Richter Award on Friday during Frozen Four weekend, and the All-America honor was revealed shortly after. Joining LaFontaine on the West first team was Gophers teammate Sampo Ranta at forward, while sophomore defenseman Jackson LaCombe earned West second-team honors.

"I got a call from coach Garrett Raboin that I needed to tune in at 5 o'clock on NHL Network, and it came right away,'' LaFontaine said. "It was a great surprise, and it was so cool to take it all in. … It's an incredible feeling.''

LaFontaine announced last week that he's returning for a fifth season, allowed by the NCAA because of COVID-19. Ranta, a third-round NHL pick by Colorado, has signed with the Avalanche organization.

LaFontaine went 22-7 this season, leading the nation in wins, tying for second in save percentage (.934) and shutouts (five), and tying for third in goals-against average (1.79).

"I have these goals I write down every year, and this year I knocked off all my goals,'' LaFontaine said. "I don't short myself, and I think anything's possible with hard work.''

Other finalists for the Richter Award were Minnesota State Mankato junior Dryden McKay and Boston College sophomore Spencer Knight. McKay, a junior, led the nation with 10 shutouts, was second with a 1.54 goals-against average and was 15th with a .924 save percentage. Knight was 16-4-1 with a 2.18 GAA, .932 save percentage and three shutouts.

Also on the West All-America first team were Wisconsin forward Cole Caufield, North Dakota forward Shane Pinto, Western Michigan defenseman Ronnie Attard and Michigan defenseman Cam York. Also making the second team in the West were McKay in goal, Wisconsin forwards Dylan Holloway and Linus Weissbach, North Dakota forward Jordan Kawaguchi and North Dakota defenseman Matt Kiersted of Elk River.

Quinnipiac forward Odeen Tufto of Chaska and Boston College forward Matt Boldy, a Wild signee, were among the East first-team members. Boston College defenseman Drew Helleson of Farmington made the East second team.

St. Mary's Wolf wins Hockey Humanitarian Award

From tutoring students, mentoring youth, volunteering at the Humane Society and helping senior citizens, Delaney Wolf is all about service to others. And on Friday, the St. Mary's senior defender was named recipient of the 2021 Hockey Humanitarian Award.

The award is presented annually to college hockey's finest citizen — a student-athlete who makes significant contributions not only to his or her team but also to the community-at-large through leadership in volunteerism.

Wolf checks all those boxes, and more. The Bismarck, N.D., native has a full plate of volunteer work in Winona while carrying a 4.0 grade-point average in a double major of biochemistry and participating in extracurricular activities such as biology club to concert band.

"I've just always done this,'' said Wolf, a two-year captain for the Cardinals. "In high school, I was involved in different service activities, and when I got to college, I did a few things with various classes. Our coach [Sarah Murray] really emphasized our community involvement as a team. We got on board with that, and I got more motivated to do a little extra.''

Wolf, who also was a finalist for the humanitarian award last year, was hard-pressed to pick which type of volunteer work is her favorite. "It depends on the day,'' she said. "That's the good thing about variety. Different things are good for different people, and it gives me a different sense of satisfaction.''

Wolf will graduate this year and hopes to play another year of hockey. Her long-term plans are medical school and a PhD, with a focus on patient care and research.

McManus to Nebraska Omaha

Forward Brannon McManus, who had nine goals and 16 assists as a senior this season, announced on Twitter that he'll spend his fifth college season playing for Nebraska Omaha. McManus had 39 goals and 48 assists in 139 games in his Minnesota career.