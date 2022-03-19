Gophers senior Gable Steveson, the defending champion and top-seeded heavyweight, defeated Penn State sophomore Greg Kerkvleit 8-3 on Friday night in the semifinals of the NCAA wrestling meet at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit.

Kerkvleit, the former Simley star, was seeded fourth and now is 21-3. They had met in the national quarterfinals last year, with Steveson winning 7-4.

This time the match was tied 2-2 after two periods. Gable got an escape to go up 3-2 and, with about 40 seconds, got a takedown and then another with 10 seconds left.

"You score, you win," said an excited Steveson, now 17-0, talking super fast in a postmatch interview on ESPN.

He will face freshman Colton Schultz of Arizona State in Saturday's championship match. Schultz beat Lehigh's Jordan Wood 5-3 in overtime.

In Friday's quarterfinals, Steveson extended one of his impressive streaks but another was ended.

Steveson beat Northwestern's Lucas Davison 10-5 for his 50th consecutive victory. His last loss was on March 22, 2019 to Anthony Cassar of Penn State in the NCAA semifinals.

But Steveson was also trying to become the first college wrestler to go unbeaten and win every match with bonus points. He had done so in his first 15 matches, including two technical falls in the first two rounds Friday, but he beat Davison by only three points, not the eight needed for a major decision.

Senior Jake Bergeland, the other Gopher in the quarterfinals, lost 3-0 to Kizhan Clarke of North Carolina at 141 pounds. The loss dropped Bergeland dropped to the consolation bracket.