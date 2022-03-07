LINCOLN, NEB. – Gophers wrestler Gable Steveson won his third Big Ten heavyweight without breaking a sweat.

The Olympic gold medalist from Apple Valley received a standing ovation Sunday at the Big Ten wrestling meet after his scheduled final opponent, Iowa junior Tony Cassioppi, took a medical forfeit.

Steveson is the Gophers' seventh three-time Big Ten champion, the first since fellow heavyweight Tony Nelson (2012-14).

Two other Gophers wrestlers finished in third place Sunday. Patrick McKee beat Northwestern's Mike DeAugustino 3-1 at 125 pounds, and Jake Bergeland defeated Michigan's Stevan Micic 4-0 at 141. Michael Blockhous also won via medical forfeit to finish in fifth place at 149.

Other Gophers headed to he NCAA meet — which begins March 17 in Detroit — include Cael Carlson (seventh place, 165), Jake Gliva (eighth, 133), Isaiah Salazar (eighth, 184) and Michial Foy (11th, 197).

Cassioppi was the second Hawkeyes wrestler to medically forfeit in a final. At 141 pounds, Penn State's Nick Lee won the title after a medical forfeit by Jaydin Eierman.