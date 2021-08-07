Saturday afternoon's F.A.M.I.L.Y Day activities and open practice for the Gophers football team at Huntington Bank Stadium have been canceled because of the threat of inclement weather. Instead, the team will hold an open practice at 7 p.m. Thursday at the stadium.

Fans who attend the Thursday practice are encouraged to bring school supplies and decorated oars. The team originally planned on hosting a school supply drive and an oar collection at Saturday's practice. The school supplies will be donated locally, while the oars will be displayed in Huntington Bank Stadium.