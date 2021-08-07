Saturday afternoon's F.A.M.I.L.Y Day activities and open practice for the Gophers football team at Huntington Bank Stadium have been canceled because of the threat of inclement weather. Instead, the team will hold an open practice at 7 p.m. Thursday at the stadium.
Fans who attend the Thursday practice are encouraged to bring school supplies and decorated oars. The team originally planned on hosting a school supply drive and an oar collection at Saturday's practice. The school supplies will be donated locally, while the oars will be displayed in Huntington Bank Stadium.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Sports
Sports
The Perseverance Games: Surreal Olympics approach their end
The cauldron will be snuffed Sunday on the exhausting, enlightening, sometimes enraging 2020 Tokyo Olympics — held, actually, in 2021. These are the Games that were to be tolerated, not celebrated.
Sports
Russian jumper Lasitskene earns ROC's first gold at track
Mariya Lasitskene should have been here five years ago. Politics got in the way. And it ate at her as the Russian high jumper prepared for the Tokyo Games.
Sports
Mills, Aussies capture elusive Olympic medal in men's hoops
Patty Mills and Joe Ingles stood at center court locked in a long embrace, looking as if they might never let go.
Sports
Olympic Latest: France earns gold for 1st volleyball medal
The Latest on the Tokyo Olympics, which are taking place under heavy restrictions after a year's delay because of the coronavirus pandemic:
Sports
Texans QB's sex assault cases highlight concerns amid #MeToo
Lawyers fighting sexual assault and harassment allegations against Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson face a predicament: Defending their client means working to discredit the claims of 22 women who are more likely to be believed in the #MeToo era.