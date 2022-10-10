Gophers running back Mohamed Ibrahim, who missed the team's 20-10 loss to Purdue on Oct. 1 because of an ankle injury, should be available to play Saturday at No. 24 Illinois, coach P.J. Fleck said Monday.

"I do,'' Fleck said when asked if he expected Ibrahim to play, adding, "If we had another 24 hours, 48 hours [before the Purdue game], he might have made it.''

Ibrahim was injured in the Sept. 24 game at Michigan State and was limited in practice before the Purdue game. He participated in pregame warmups before being ruled out by the team's medical staff.

"It's something that you have, and it feels good,'' Fleck said of the injury. "Then overnight, it doesn't feel so good. We worked through it throughout the week and limited him in practice. … I thought he looked really good in warmups, but we wanted to keep him safe. He looks really good this week.''

Ibrahim, a sixth-year senior and the 2020 Big Ten Running Back of the Year, leads the Gophers with 567 yards and eight touchdowns on 89 carries this season. His per-game average of 141.75 yards ranks fourth nationally, and his 12.0 points per game ranks third. He has been especially proficient in breaking tackles and moving the pile, as his 388 yards after contact attest.

With Ibrahim out, the Gophers could not get their running game going against Purdue. Minnesota rushed 26 times for only 47 yards, with Bryce Williams (11 carries, 35 yards) and Trey Potts (nine carries, 13 yards) seeing the bulk of the action.

"Either we missed a hole at the running back position, made a cut too early, didn't trust it enough, or we got beat front. It was one or the other,'' Fleck said. "Anything that could have gone wrong in that game went wrong. Again, that's college football. What we learned is that really good football teams can find a way to overcome those things.''